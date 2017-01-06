Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Earth Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 02:41 AM EST
Stephen Hawking
The renowned theoretical physicist will give a lecture on Jan. 18.
(Photo : The Guardian/YouTube screenshot)

Professor Stephen Hawking will have a free public lecture on black holes at Oxford University this month.

Oxford Mail reported that Stephen Hawking will be at the Mathematical Institute at Radcliffe Observatory Quarter in Woodstock Road on Jan. 18 to give an inaugural Roger Penrose lecture on black holes. The renowned theoretical physicist, who will be turning 75 on Jan. 8, will talk about his theories on the mysterious cosmic phenomenon, which will also have a live broadcast online.

Stephen Hawking graduated at University College, Oxford with a degree in Physics and honors in Natural Science. He has contributed a lot in the fields of cosmology, general relativity and quantum gravity -- most especially in the framework of black holes. Furthermore, he theorized that black holes emit radiations (now called Hawking radiation) and has revolutionized theorems on singularities within the context of general relativity.

According to Stephen Hawking, black holes are not really like cosmic traps that will doom an object it sucked forever.

"If you feel you are in a black hole, don't give up. There's a way out," Stephen Hawking pointed out during the Hawking Radiation Conference hosted by the Nordic Institute for Theoretical Physics (Nordita) in 2015, as reported by The Guardian. "Black holes ain't as black as they are painted. They are not the eternal prisons they were once thought. Things can get out of a black hole both on the outside and possibly come out in another universe."

Among his published works are A Brief History of Time, Black Holes and Baby Universes and Other Essays, The Grand Design, My Brief History and The Universe in a Nutshell.

His life story was featured in the film The Theory of Everything, which won the Oscar award for Best Actor.

Despite his motor neurone disease (ALS), Stephen Hawking has continued his remarkable works in science and career as a professor at Cambridge University's Department for Applied Maths and Theoretical Physics.

TagsStephen Hawking, Hawking, Black holes, Hawking radiation

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Stephen Hawking, NASA Working On Nano-Starship That Can Travel 1/5 The Speed Of ...

Stephen Hawking Released From Hospital, Warns Humans Against Risk Of Destroying ...

Stephen Hawking And Other Scientists Praised By Pope Francis

Stephen Hawking Warns: Talking To Aliens Is Risky

Human Survival: How To Avoid Stephen Hawking's Human Extinction Prediction; Expe...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Delayed
Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca Cola

Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca-Cola Landed The Company In A Legal Lawsuit
Image From Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope Reveals Clusters Of Infant Stars That Formed

PGC1000714: A Brand-New Rare Ring Galaxy Discovered
Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique

Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations
  2. Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In Future
  3. Permanent Memory Is Stored With The Help Of Synchronous Neuron Oscillations
  1. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  2. Neanderthals Were Cannibals; Evidence Found In Belgium Caves
  3. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  4. Earth Will Boil Over: Scientists Say The Consequences Of Global Warming May Be Far Worse Than Anticipated
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Northern Lights

Did The Northern Lights Just Make 'Star Wars Blasters' Sounds?
Supermassive Black Hole

Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes
NASA Holds Briefing On Juno Mission Arrival At Jupiter

NASA To Send Probe For Jupiter’s Mysterious Asteroids
Real Time Analytics