Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes

The renowned theoretical physicist will give a lecture on Jan. 18.

Professor Stephen Hawking will have a free public lecture on black holes at Oxford University this month.

Oxford Mail reported that Stephen Hawking will be at the Mathematical Institute at Radcliffe Observatory Quarter in Woodstock Road on Jan. 18 to give an inaugural Roger Penrose lecture on black holes. The renowned theoretical physicist, who will be turning 75 on Jan. 8, will talk about his theories on the mysterious cosmic phenomenon, which will also have a live broadcast online.

Stephen Hawking graduated at University College, Oxford with a degree in Physics and honors in Natural Science. He has contributed a lot in the fields of cosmology, general relativity and quantum gravity -- most especially in the framework of black holes. Furthermore, he theorized that black holes emit radiations (now called Hawking radiation) and has revolutionized theorems on singularities within the context of general relativity.

According to Stephen Hawking, black holes are not really like cosmic traps that will doom an object it sucked forever.

"If you feel you are in a black hole, don't give up. There's a way out," Stephen Hawking pointed out during the Hawking Radiation Conference hosted by the Nordic Institute for Theoretical Physics (Nordita) in 2015, as reported by The Guardian. "Black holes ain't as black as they are painted. They are not the eternal prisons they were once thought. Things can get out of a black hole both on the outside and possibly come out in another universe."

Among his published works are A Brief History of Time, Black Holes and Baby Universes and Other Essays, The Grand Design, My Brief History and The Universe in a Nutshell.

His life story was featured in the film The Theory of Everything, which won the Oscar award for Best Actor.

Despite his motor neurone disease (ALS), Stephen Hawking has continued his remarkable works in science and career as a professor at Cambridge University's Department for Applied Maths and Theoretical Physics.

