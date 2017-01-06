Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Earth Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Latest NASA News: New Mission To Study Black Holes In Space Approved For Launch

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 02:13 AM EST
Black Hole
NASA is all set to launch missions to investigate neutron stars and black holes in space.
(Photo : SpaceRip/YouTube screenshot)

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission, which will investigate the various facets of mysterious black holes in space, was approved by NASA. As per the latest NASA news release, the IXPE mission also includes study of neutron stars and pulsars, which are known to exist in deep space.

After rigorous screening, the IXPE mission was selected under the NASA's Astrophysics Explorer programs. The total cost of the mission is estimated at $188 million and it is expected that the mission will be ready for launch by the year 2018, The Register reported.

The mission agenda involves sending three telescopes to space, to analyze the high-energy cosmic X-rays emitted from black holes in space, as well as from other celestial bodies with extreme gravitational, electric and magnetic fields. The telescopes are expected to be stationed alongside the Hubble Space Telescope, XMM Newton and the Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Scientists believe that the mission will be highly helpful in finding out the hidden secrets of the illustrious black holes in space. Paul Hertz, Director of the NASA's Astrophysics Division, said in a latest NASA news release that, "We cannot directly image what's going on near objects like black holes and neutron stars, but studying the polarization of X-rays emitted from their surrounding environments reveals the physics of these enigmatic objects."

Martin Weisskopf, principal investigator of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, is expected to lead the forthcoming IXPE mission. Furthermore, the Italian Space Agency will be helping in the development of the cameras, which will measure the polarized X-rays radiated from the black holes in space and the Ball Aerospace will take care of spacecraft and mission integration aspects, Space.com reported.

"NASA has a great history of launching observatories in the Astrophysics Explorers program with new and unique observational capabilities," Hertz said. It is expected that "IXPE will open a new window on the universe for astronomers to peer through. Today, we can only guess what we will find," he said.

The NASA budget for the 2017 fiscal has already been approved under the Obama administration. It will be interesting to see how the mission to study black holes in space will be affected by the change of administration.

TagsSupermassive Black hole, Chandra X-ray Observatory, Neutron Stars, Black holes, Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, IXPE mission, pulsars

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

What Happened After The Big Bang? Scientists Study The Expansion Of Universe, Th...

Scientists Discover New Solar System; 816 More Stars Sighted In The Milky Way Ga...

Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified

SpaceX Rocket Explosion Mystery Solved; A Reattempt Of Satellite Launch Using Fa...

Astronauts’ New Year Celebration Party In Zero Gravity; International Space St...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Delayed
Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca Cola

Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca-Cola Landed The Company In A Legal Lawsuit
Image From Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope Reveals Clusters Of Infant Stars That Formed

PGC1000714: A Brand-New Rare Ring Galaxy Discovered
Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique

Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations
  2. Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In Future
  3. Permanent Memory Is Stored With The Help Of Synchronous Neuron Oscillations
  1. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  2. Neanderthals Were Cannibals; Evidence Found In Belgium Caves
  3. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  4. Earth Will Boil Over: Scientists Say The Consequences Of Global Warming May Be Far Worse Than Anticipated
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Northern Lights

Did The Northern Lights Just Make 'Star Wars Blasters' Sounds?
Supermassive Black Hole

Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes
NASA Holds Briefing On Juno Mission Arrival At Jupiter

NASA To Send Probe For Jupiter’s Mysterious Asteroids
Real Time Analytics