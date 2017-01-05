Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Mars Elon Musk

What Happened After The Big Bang? Scientists Study The Expansion Of Universe, The Past, Present And Future

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 03:35 AM EST
What Happened After The Big Bang?
What happened after the Big Bang can be studied with the help of polarization signal.
A new and improved method to elucidate the turn of cosmic events can provide the information regarding what happened after the Big Bang and how the universe was formed from it. Scientists are working on a method, which employs polarization signals to study the expansion of the universe.

Kip S Thorne, world renowned physicist and expert on gravitational force, said that, "by the end of 2030, we will be able to understand the environment in the first second of the cosmos through gravitational waves," PC Tablet reported.

Previously done studies revealed that it has been 13.7 billion years since the universe was formed through the Big Bang. It took around 200 million years for the initial cooling of the celestial bodies, after which the stars were formed.

Astronomers say that at the very beginning, the universe was just a highly dense, hot soup of matter, dark matter and dark energy. The expansion that followed occurred at a speed, which was way faster than the calculated speed of light. The inflation phase is thought to have ended after the millionth of a second after the Big Bang.

Scientists have always been trying to predict what exactly happened after the Big Bang. Recently, they started using "polarization signal," which is a very weak signal sent from a microwave background, to study these cosmic events. It is currently being used to study the Inflation of the universe.

Studies reveal that the phase of inflation was not so smooth and really fast, and resulted in the formation of small cosmic clumps that later on formed the galaxies. It is also speculated that soon, many new observatories will be able to detect even more sensitive forms of signals including gravitational waves, often referred as "hiccups in the fabric of time and space."

This can be achieved through the implementation of impeccable and highly sensitive instruments, such as the one in LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory), U.S. Detecting these gravitational waves can provide insights into what happened after the Big Bang and the due course of events that followed.

TagsBig Bang Theory, Gravitational Waves

