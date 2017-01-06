Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Earth Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Mars Exploration Opportunity Heads Toward 2017 And Its 13th Anniversary

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 02:06 AM EST
NASA Rover Sends Mars Images Back To Earth
Mars Exploration Opportunity rover celebrates its 13th anniversary, but sadly, without Spirit.
(Photo : NASA/JPL/Cornell/Getty Images)

The Mars Rovers mission is closing in on its 13th anniversary on the Red Planet, and Opportunity is working its way to the first ascent on the rim of the Endeavor Crater. Its goal is to get to the other side of the rim and onto the flatter terrain on the planet. From there, it would cruise south to Cape Byron for scientists to finally begin their research.

NASA noted that as of sols 4576 to 4582 (Dec. 7, 2016 to Dec. 13, 2016), the rover has emphasized navigating through the most challenging terrains. Mars Exploration Rover (MER) Principal Investigator Steve Squyres of Cornell University said, "This is the toughest sustained climb Opportunity's ever done in nearly 13 years on Mars."

MER scientists also believed that the galley, which serves as the center for Opportunity's 10th mission, was carved by water during the Noachian Period about 3.7 to 4 billion years ago. This led them to believe that Mars is similar to Earth in many aspects, with lakes, rivers and, at some point, an ocean. As Opportunity continues its trek around Mars, scientists continue to learn more about the Earth's mysterious neighbor.

Of course, Opportunity should not be the only one celebrating its 13th anniversary on Mars. Its twin, Spirit, actually landed earlier, on Jan. 3, 2004, and together they were tasked to hunt for signs of the water activity in very different parts of the Red Planet .

To say that Spirit is celebrating its 13th year on Mars may be a stretch, though. As Space.com noted, Spirit was bogged down on Martian sand in April 2009 and was not able to re-orient its solar panel back to track the Sun through the winter. This means that sadly, Spirit essentially froze to death while its twin lived on.

From the first sol to the completion of Spirit's and Opportunity's 90-day primary missions, team members roving Mars have become emboldened in their research. Steve Squyres shared, "Every day on Mars is a gift."

TagsNASA, Opprotunity, Spirit, Mars Rover, Opportunity Rover

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Identifies Gaps In Containing Biological Contamination

Mars Update: Alien Reptile Lurks On Red Planet?

Hoax Claims NASA Faked Mars Rover Landing

Oldest Female Astronaut Boards ISS

Mars Not A Simple ‘Basaltic’ Planet: Know More About It Here

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Delayed
Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca Cola

Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca-Cola Landed The Company In A Legal Lawsuit
Image From Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope Reveals Clusters Of Infant Stars That Formed

PGC1000714: A Brand-New Rare Ring Galaxy Discovered
Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique

Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations
  2. Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In Future
  3. Permanent Memory Is Stored With The Help Of Synchronous Neuron Oscillations
  1. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  2. Neanderthals Were Cannibals; Evidence Found In Belgium Caves
  3. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  4. Earth Will Boil Over: Scientists Say The Consequences Of Global Warming May Be Far Worse Than Anticipated
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Northern Lights

Did The Northern Lights Just Make 'Star Wars Blasters' Sounds?
Supermassive Black Hole

Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes
NASA Holds Briefing On Juno Mission Arrival At Jupiter

NASA To Send Probe For Jupiter’s Mysterious Asteroids
Real Time Analytics