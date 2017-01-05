Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Mars Elon Musk

Biblical Sites Contain Archeological Evidence Of New Testament Era

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 04:20 AM EST
Temple Of Jerusalem
The temple was built by Herod the Great in the Biblical era.
(Photo : Prometheus Unchained/YouTube screenshot)

About a million tourists visit Israel every year to tour biblical sites such as the Sea of Galilee, the Tomb of Jesus Christ at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and other archeological sites. Now, tourists can finally get a closer look of the ancient Jerusalem, where Jesus performed some of his remarkable miracles, in the new Cradle of Christianity tour.

CBN News reported that an Israeli museum of the Biblical Jerusalem gives tourists a historical experience of the life of Jesus. Built in a scale of 1 to 50, the large model of the city shows some of the famous locations Jesus visited as recorded in the Bible such as the pools of Bethesda and Herod's Jewish temple.

According to the Scripture, a lame man was waiting for years for a chance to get into the miraculous pool when Jesus made him walk. Meanwhile, the famous Jewish temple was where Jesus preached to the Jews and where the curtain was miraculously torn into half when Christ died on the cross.

The museum also features archeological artifacts dating back to the Biblical time. These historical proofs include a stone bearing the name of Pontius Pilate -- the Roman officer who ruled the trial of Christ's crucifixion as well as a Hebrew -- and Greek inscribed stone used by priests during the New Testament era.

Evidence of the Roman practice of crucifixion was also found in a box containing a heel bone with a large iron nail through it.

"To see so many artifacts of world history and of our Christian faith in one place so quickly and to be able to comprehend it so quickly is just really amazing and it really confirms our faith, it confirms what the bible teaches us and teaches us the place of our Christian faith in world history, context, it's outstanding," a tourist told CBN News.

Another tourist commented: "Just seeing the artifacts made it come alive and to see what I've read about made it come alive in my life."

Biblical, Biblical Sites, Jesus, Historical proofs

