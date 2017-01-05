Next Space Huge Thing In 2017: The Launching Of SpaceX Most Powerful Rocket In the World, 'Falcon Heavy'

Elon Musk, CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club on April 5, 2011 in Washington, DC. Elon Musk, CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) and Tesla Motors, held the news conference to announce SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, which could complete missions to the International Space Station and Moon and should be ready for use by the end of 2012.

SpaceX is headed for its Mars mission in the next decade. Before this historical journey, the private space company is planning to make its Falcon Heavy rocket in full operation and in an excellent condition that will rocket off the ground this year 2017.

Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder, stated in 2011 that the Falcon Heavy rocket will carry more payload to orbit or escape velocity than any vehicle in history, apart from the Saturn V moon rocket, which was decommissioned after the Apollo program. He further said that this opens a new world of capability for both government and commercial space missions.

The Falcon Heavy rocket, also referred to as the Falcon 9 Heavy, is a super heavy lift space launch vehicle and the most powerful operational rocket in the world. It has a low Earth orbit (LEO) payload of about 54.4 tons compared to 22.8 tons of a Falcon 9 full thrust. This powerful rocket is designed to carry humans into space and crewed missions to the Moon or the Red Planet. Its first launch is scheduled early of 2017.

The SpaceX boss, Elon Musk, also said that the key to making humanity a space-faring civilization is to develop a sustainable and reusable rocket technology that would lessen the costs of space travel. SpaceX has brought home the first stage of its Falcon 9 rockets twice successfully at Cape Canaveral's Landing Zone 1 and four times on the drone ship of SpaceX. The space company is now on the way to launching the super heavy rocket this year.

After the first flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket and before the first Dragon launch in 2018, the Falcon Heavy rocket will be utilized to launch government satellites. It will also be used for customer payloads like Planetary Society's LightSail 2 solar spacecraft, which is scheduled for delivery to orbit in the spring, according to Observer.

