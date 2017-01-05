Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Mars Elon Musk

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Next Space Huge Thing In 2017: The Launching Of SpaceX Most Powerful Rocket In the World, 'Falcon Heavy'

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 03:00 AM EST
CEO of SpaceX And Tesla Motors Makes Announcement On SpaceX's Latest Venture
Elon Musk, CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp, speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club on April 5, 2011 in Washington, DC. Elon Musk, CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) and Tesla Motors, held the news conference to announce SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, which could complete missions to the International Space Station and Moon and should be ready for use by the end of 2012.
(Photo : Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

SpaceX is headed for its Mars mission in the next decade. Before this historical journey, the private space company is planning to make its Falcon Heavy rocket in full operation and in an excellent condition that will rocket off the ground this year 2017.

Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder, stated in 2011 that the Falcon Heavy rocket will carry more payload to orbit or escape velocity than any vehicle in history, apart from the Saturn V moon rocket, which was decommissioned after the Apollo program. He further said that this opens a new world of capability for both government and commercial space missions.

The Falcon Heavy rocket, also referred to as the Falcon 9 Heavy, is a super heavy lift space launch vehicle and the most powerful operational rocket in the world. It has a low Earth orbit (LEO) payload of about 54.4 tons compared to 22.8 tons of a Falcon 9 full thrust. This powerful rocket is designed to carry humans into space and crewed missions to the Moon or the Red Planet. Its first launch is scheduled early of 2017.

The SpaceX boss, Elon Musk, also said that the key to making humanity a space-faring civilization is to develop a sustainable and reusable rocket technology that would lessen the costs of space travel. SpaceX has brought home the first stage of its Falcon 9 rockets twice successfully at Cape Canaveral's Landing Zone 1 and four times on the drone ship of SpaceX. The space company is now on the way to launching the super heavy rocket this year.

After the first flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket and before the first Dragon launch in 2018, the Falcon Heavy rocket will be utilized to launch government satellites. It will also be used for customer payloads like Planetary Society's LightSail 2 solar spacecraft, which is scheduled for delivery to orbit in the spring, according to Observer.

Tagsspacex, Elon Musk, Falcon Heavy Rocket, Falcon 9 full thrust

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Hubble Captures A Mysterious, Beautiful Galaxy That Acts As An Astronomical Lase...

NASA Conceptualizes The 'Mars Ice Home' To House The Future Mars Explorers

Expedition 50 Astronauts Set For Spacewalks In January 2017

NASA Detects New Comets Passing Past The Earth, Could Be Seen Through Binoculars...

Scientists Plan To Send Transmission To Proxima B; Is This A New Strategy For Al...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Titanic

New Titanic Discovery Proves It Was Doomed By Fire And Ice
Temple Of Jerusalem

Biblical Sites Contain Archeological Evidence Of New Testament Era
Selling Over The Counter Cough Medicine To Minors Banned

Selling Over The Counter Cough Medicine To Minors Banned
Northern White Rhinos

Extinction: These Animals Could Be Wiped Out In 2017

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  2. Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
  3. Alleged 'Alien Call' That Baffled Scientists Has Been Traced To Its Origin After 10 Years
  1. Next Space Huge Thing In 2017: The Launching of SpaceX Most Powerful Rocket In the World, 'Falcon Heavy'
  2. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  3. Permanent Memory Is Stored With The Help Of Synchronous Neuron Oscillations
  4. Cannabis Actually Has A Disgusting Side Effect
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Northern Lights

NASA Captures Northern Lights In New Stunning Photo
Chandra Captures Image Of Black Hole At The Center Of Our Galaxy

Hubble Captures A Mysterious, Beautiful Galaxy That Acts As An Astronomical Laser (Video)
Crack In Ice Shelf

Filmmaker Joyce Rankin Records Climate Change In New Documentary
Planet X

Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
Real Time Analytics