Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Mars Elon Musk

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

VISTA Telescope Captures The Stunning Details Of Orion A Molecular Cloud

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Orion Nebula
VISTA telescope spotted the spectacular Orion A molecular cloud, in which it could aid in understanding the star and cluster formation. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual image below in the video.)
(Photo : NASA/Handout/Getty Images)

The astronomers captured an image of the spectacular details of the Orion A molecular cloud using the VISTA infrared survey telescope at ESO's Paranal Observatory in northern Chile. Orion A molecular cloud is the nearest known massive star factory that is about 1,350 lightyears from planet Earth.

Orion A is a dense region filled with cosmic gas and dust. It blocks the view of the newly born baby stars that are buried inside the dusty clouds. It is located about 8 degrees south of Orion's sword in the constellation Orion the Hunter.

The astronomers discovered about 800,000 celestial objects including the stars and protostars using the VISTA telescope. This infrared telescope can see things in space that are hard to perceive by the human eye and other optical telescopes. The team also discovered five new protostar candidates, which are the freshly forming stars-to-be, in the stellar nursery, according to Space.com.

In the new image, it shows the star formation processes in Orion A. Towards the left of the image is the Orion Nebula also known as Messier 42. This part shapes the sword of the famous bright constellation of Orion. The image also indicates the discs of material that could give birth to new stars or the pre-stellar discs and the nebulosity that is associated with newly born stars. The smaller star clusters and galaxy clusters lying far beyond the Milky Way could also be perceived.

The detailed image of the Orion A captured by the astronomers could be used for further studies of star and cluster formation. It also brings the best part of VISTA telescope to capture images in space quickly, according to Phys.org. 

TagsVISTA telescope, Orion A molecular cloud, Earth, Milky Way, Star Formation, Galaxy, protostars, Orion A

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Hubble Captures A Mysterious, Beautiful Galaxy That Acts As An Astronomical Lase...

NASA Conceptualizes The 'Mars Ice Home' To House The Future Mars Explorers

Expedition 50 Astronauts Set For Spacewalks In January 2017

NASA Detects New Comets Passing Past The Earth, Could Be Seen Through Binoculars...

Scientists Plan To Send Transmission To Proxima B; Is This A New Strategy For Al...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Titanic

New Titanic Discovery Proves It Was Doomed By Fire And Ice
Temple Of Jerusalem

Biblical Sites Contain Archeological Evidence Of New Testament Era
Selling Over The Counter Cough Medicine To Minors Banned

Selling Over The Counter Cough Medicine To Minors Banned
Northern White Rhinos

Extinction: These Animals Could Be Wiped Out In 2017

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  2. Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
  3. Alleged 'Alien Call' That Baffled Scientists Has Been Traced To Its Origin After 10 Years
  1. Next Space Huge Thing In 2017: The Launching of SpaceX Most Powerful Rocket In the World, 'Falcon Heavy'
  2. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  3. Permanent Memory Is Stored With The Help Of Synchronous Neuron Oscillations
  4. Cannabis Actually Has A Disgusting Side Effect
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Northern Lights

NASA Captures Northern Lights In New Stunning Photo
Chandra Captures Image Of Black Hole At The Center Of Our Galaxy

Hubble Captures A Mysterious, Beautiful Galaxy That Acts As An Astronomical Laser (Video)
Crack In Ice Shelf

Filmmaker Joyce Rankin Records Climate Change In New Documentary
Planet X

Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
Real Time Analytics