Scientists Discover New Solar System; 816 More Stars Sighted In The Milky Way Galaxy

Five years of research done by astronomers across the globe suggests the discovery of a new solar system.

An international study that started in 2010 revealed the discovery of 816 protostars, which indicate the genesis of new solar systems in the Milky Way Galaxy. The study was intended towards understanding the mysteries of formation of new stars.

The astronomers and scientists engaged in the project were led by Dr. Carlos Contreras along with Dr. Philip Lucas at the University of Hertfordshire. They carefully surveyed the 300 million stars present in the Milky Way Galaxy and observed previously unknown stars, which they designated as MNors.

There are several hypotheses made to explain the formation of these new stars. "Stars and planets are known to form in a spinning disc of gas and dust that gradually feeds matter on to the newborn star, or protostar, at the center," Dr. Contreras said.

This entire process of protostar formation takes around half a million years, during which it cannot be viewed in visible light. After it is formed, the surrounding cloak of dust and matter is either soaked into the star or dispersed into space. It is because of this reason that the protostars become brighter as they become old.

The researchers tried to unfold these mysteries by surveying the Milky Way Galaxy through the Magellan Infrared Telescope, present in the Carnegie Observatory, Chile. Dr. Kurtev, Dr Borissova and their team used infrared rays to view the protostars through the surrounding cloud of dust, Watford Observer reported,

It was also observed that these stars go through major eruptions in due course of time, which causes increase in their brightness. Though eruptions are seen in most of the stars, they are even more common among the MNors or protostars than the older ones.

"The duration of the outbursts in regular stars is also different when compared to MNors" and the outbursts that were previously observed under visible light conditions continued for many decades, while the outbursts of the optically hidden MNors or protostars last only for a few years, Dr. Kurtev said.

Congregation of these protostars as observed through the Infrared telescope indicates towards the formation of new solar systems in the Milky Way Galaxy.

