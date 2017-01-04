Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Earth China

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Gambling Addiction Treatment Can Also Help In Treating Alcoholism And Smoking

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 03:42 AM EST
Gambling Addiction Treatment
Researchers found that administration of gambling addiction treatment can also help in rehabilitation of patients with other addictions.
(Photo : Health • Mind • Body • Spirit/YouTube screenshot)

Researchers at the UBC's Center for Gambling Research have been experimenting on the application of gambling addiction treatment methods in rehabilitation of people with compulsive alcoholism, drug addiction and smoking. Previous experiments have revealed that there is a significant amount of similarities in the neural circuitry involved in the drug addiction and compulsive gambling and drinking behaviors.

According to a research article published in Translational Psychiatry, the insula and nucleus accumbens brain regions that are highly functional during gambling are also the major trigger points of drug addiction cravings, according to News.com.au.

The researchers did a comparative analysis of MRI brain scan images of 19 gambling addicts and 19 healthy control subjects, which captured their brain response when they were shown some neutral as well as gambling related images and videos.

Eve Limbrick-Oldfield, post-doctoral research fellow at UBC, said, "The insula has been identified as a key structure in craving for drugs and alcohol," and that "the insula is also involved in behavioral addictions like problem gambling."

It was found that the gamblers experience heightened feeling of craving while viewing the gambling related images such as gaming preference, roulette wheels and slot machines. According to the report by Ottawa Citizen, the subjects showed increased activity in parts of the frontal cortex and the insula when viewing gambling images when compared to control subjects. "In fact, the higher the craving reported by the subject, the more active the insula was," Limbrick-Oldfield said.

The present studies are focused on estimating the role of naltrexone in the brain activities associated with the craving of gambling in people having a problem of gambling disorder. Limbrick-Oldfield added that, "Naltrexone is mostly used to treat alcohol addiction and it's certainly effective in some people, though it's not universally effective" and that "The same is probably true for gambling disorders."

The naltrexone study records the response of the people suffering with gambling disorders and administered with placebo or naltrexone -- when they are shown the gambling related images to assess the impact of the drug. It is expected that the study will reveal the real time therapeutic impact of gambling addiction treatment methods and their implications in treatment of other addictions such as smoking and alcoholism.

TagsDrug Addiction, Gambling, Drinking, insula, nucleus accumbens, naltrexone

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Drug Addiction To Be Managed By Supervised-Injection Sites In British Columbia

Gambling Addiction Treatment Can Also Help In Treating Alcoholism And Smoking

The New Marijuana-Related Illness Increases In States That Legalize The Use Of C...

Mesentery: New Organ In The Human Body Discovered

Cannabis Actually Has A Disgusting Side Effect

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Crack In Ice Shelf

Filmmaker Joyce Rankin Records Climate Change In New Documentary
Gambling Addiction Treatment

Gambling Addiction Treatment Can Also Help In Treating Alcoholism And Smoking
Evolution Of New Life Forms In “Cambrian Explosion”

Evolution Of New Life Forms In 'Cambrian Explosion' Linked With Increase In Atmospheric Oxygen Levels And Concomitant Fossil Fuel Formation
Language Barrier

Language Barrier: A Major Obstacle In Furtherance Of Science And Technology Research In A Global Level

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan Quits NASA For ‘New Adventures’
  2. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  3. Cannabis Actually Has A Disgusting Side Effect
  1. Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Conspiracy Theorists Claim
  2. Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
  3. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  4. Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Planet X

Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
Chandra Captures Image Of Black Hole At The Center Of Our Galaxy

Hubble Captures A Mysterious, Beautiful Galaxy That Acts As An Astronomical Laser (Video)
Wolverine

Wolverine’s Self-Healing Material Attracts Worldwide Interest
Potatoes

Blackened Potatoes Unearthed Under The 3,800-Year-Old Garden In Canada
Real Time Analytics