Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Earth China

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Power System Of The ISS Will Get An Update; Crucial Spacewalk Will Be Conducted

Alex Davis
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 04:20 AM EST
German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station
Two spacewalks are scheduled for January to replace the old batteries on board the ISS.
(Photo : Alexander Gerst/ESA/Getty Images)

Astronauts are getting ready for two International Space Station (ISS) spacewalks scheduled in January. It is for the crucial update of the power generating system of the orbital lab.

The Expedition 50 crew members are designated to venture outside the ISS on Jan. 6 and Jan. 13. They will replace the old nickel-hydrogen batteries with the new lithium-ion batteries in the truss structure of the station.

Public Affairs Officer of NASA Dan Huot told the SpaceFlight Insider that, "The spacewalks will be an important upgrade to the station's power generation system."

The first EVA or the extra-vehicular activity will be performed by Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson, both are NASA astronauts. A week later, Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency (ESA) will join Shane Kimbrough.

Dan Hout shared that, "The spacewalkers will have the task of installing adapter plates and hooking up electrical connectors, something that they have done extensive training on in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston."

This will be the first to happen that the adapter plates will be installed. Back in 2009, NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn and Chris Cassidy replaced four nickel-hydrogen batteries.

The new batteries known as lithium-Ion battery Orbital Replacement Units (ORUs) were previously delivered to the ISS in December 2016 by the sixth Japanese H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-6), according to SpaceFlight Now

The batteries weigh about 550 pounds each and were designed by Aerojet Rocketdyne and are manufactured by the GS Yuasa Technology Ltd. that is a Japanese company. In total, 24 new batteries will be installed on the ISS. The remaining ones will be scheduled to be delivered by the future HTV missions.

Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake said that, "Efficient, reliable and safe electrical power systems is absolutely critical for the astronauts who live on the International Space Station. It's also important for the research they conduct to better understand life in space and here on Earth. It's a privilege to know our lithium-ion batteries are helping to make that possible."

The current 48 nickel-metal-hydride batteries on board the ISS that were made in the U.S. are needed to be replaced. It is because they are currently approaching the end of their service life, which is more or less 6.5 years.

TagsNASA, international space station, ISS, Spacewalk, extra-vehicular activity, Shane Kimbrough, Peggy Whitson, Thomas Pesquet, ORU, Aerojet Rocketdyne

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Home Sweet Home On Mars? NASA Released The Concept Of The Structure

SpaceX Will Be Launching Soon; Currently Carrying 10 Satellites From Iridium Com...

China To Further Develop Space Industry; Search For Extraterrestrial Life And I...

Space News: Top 5 Exciting Spaceflights In 2016

The Earth's Radiation Belt Will Be Further Understood As Japan Sent A Spacecraft...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Crack In Ice Shelf

Filmmaker Joyce Rankin Records Climate Change In New Documentary
Gambling Addiction Treatment

Gambling Addiction Treatment Can Also Help In Treating Alcoholism And Smoking
Evolution Of New Life Forms In “Cambrian Explosion”

Evolution Of New Life Forms In 'Cambrian Explosion' Linked With Increase In Atmospheric Oxygen Levels And Concomitant Fossil Fuel Formation
Language Barrier

Language Barrier: A Major Obstacle In Furtherance Of Science And Technology Research In A Global Level

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan Quits NASA For ‘New Adventures’
  2. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  3. Cannabis Actually Has A Disgusting Side Effect
  1. Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Conspiracy Theorists Claim
  2. Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
  3. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  4. Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Planet X

Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
Chandra Captures Image Of Black Hole At The Center Of Our Galaxy

Hubble Captures A Mysterious, Beautiful Galaxy That Acts As An Astronomical Laser (Video)
Wolverine

Wolverine’s Self-Healing Material Attracts Worldwide Interest
Potatoes

Blackened Potatoes Unearthed Under The 3,800-Year-Old Garden In Canada
Real Time Analytics