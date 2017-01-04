Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Earth China

Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 03:24 AM EST
According to David Meade, the man who wrote 'Planet X - The 2017 Arrival,' Earth is going to end in October 2017.
Conspiracy theorists believe that though humans skipped 2012, it is certain that the Earth is going to end this year. One among these is David Meade, author of the controversial Planet X - The 2017 Arrival book. Meade believes that the Planet X is moving fast toward Earth and will collide with it in October of this year.

The supposedly incoming planet is said to be much larger in size than Earth. It will deflect Earth from its orbit around the Sun, which will cause the death of all the forms of life present on it.

David Meade's book also states that a star that is "a binary twin of our Sun" is moving in planet Earth's direction. The star is supposed to be accompanied with seven orbiting celestial bodies or planets.

According to the conspiracy theory, one among these orbiting bodies is Nibiru, which is a much bigger planet known to have destroyed other planets of the Solar System. Some other conspiracy theories prevail, which state that Nibiru often referred to as the illustrious Planet X that can be easily pointed out in the peripheral region of the Solar System. The planet is infamous for disrupting other planets from their orbits in the distant past, according to Joe.

Apparently, the official authorities or NASA has no record of such events, neither do they have spotted any such celestial activity in the recent past, The Herald revealed.

Though there is no scientific explanation for this theory, that does not stop conspiracy theorists from believing that the Earth is going to end very soon.

David Meade explained this in a post on Planet X News web site, which read, "This system is, of course, not aligned with our solar system's ecliptic, but it is coming to us from an oblique angle and toward our South Pole."

David Meade also said that, "This makes observations difficult, unless you're flying at a high altitude over South America with an excellent camera."

Anyway, people themselves will find out the truth about the theory in a few months whether or not the Earth is going to end.

