Scientists Must Double Their Efforts In Combating Global Warming; Rebound Of Greenhouse Gas Emission Found

A new study revealed that scientists must work fast to achieve the Paris Agreement in fighting global warming.

As global warming continues to hit, researchers are being challenged on how to combat it. One of the weapons to fight off the climate technologies would be the "green technologies." However, scientists must double their efforts to avoid future rebounds in greenhouse gas emission, a new study has found.

The study led by Gabriele Manoli, who is a former postdoctoral associate at Duke's Nicholas School of the Environment, revealed that, "Based on our calculations, we won't meet the climate warming goals set by the Paris Agreement unless we speed up the spread of clean technology by a full order of magnitude, or about ten times faster than in the past. Radically new strategies to implement technological advances on a global scale and at unprecedented rates are needed if current emissions goals are to be achieved."

In the study, the researchers used delayed differential equations to calculate the measurement in which the global per-capita emissions of carbon dioxide shows an increasing rate since the Second Industrial Revolution. The experts then compared this pace with the speed of new innovations in low-carbon-emitting technologies, according to Phys.org.

Gabriele Manoli and his team were able to estimate the pace by using these historical trends together with the projections of future global population growth. They also determined the speed of which the climate-friendly technological innovation and implementation must occur to stop warming below the Paris Agreement's 2 degrees Celsius target.

Gabriele Manoli shared that, "It's no longer enough to have emissions-reducing technologies. We must scale them up and spread them globally at unprecedented speeds."

The study analysis that was published in the open-access journal Earth's Future shows that per-capita CO2 emissions rose about 100 percent every 60 years since the Second Industrial Revolution. The "punctuated growth" happened largely because of the time lags in the spread of emission-curbing technological advances, which are associated with the effects of the fast population growth.

In line with this, Gabriele Manoli explained that, "Sometimes these lags are technical in nature, but-as recent history amply demonstrates-they also can be caused by political or economic barriers. Whatever the cause, our quantification of the delays historically associated with such challenges shows that a tenfold acceleration in the spread of green technologies is now necessary to cause some delay in the Doomsday Clock," according to EurekAlert.

