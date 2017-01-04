Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Earth China

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Famous Kamokuna Lava Delta Collapsed Including Its Viewing Platform Into The Ocean In Hawaii (Video)

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 03:10 AM EST
Lava In Hawaii
Hawaii's Kamokuna lava delta collapsed including its viewing platform on New Year's eve. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Phil Mislinski/Getty Images)

A 9-hectare part of the famous Kamokuna lava delta in Hawaii collapsed into the ocean on New Year's Eve. Almost all the lava delta lost into the ocean including its tourist viewing platform.

The Kamokuna lava delta is about 10.5 hectares in size. It is formed when the lava was spewed out of the Big Island's Kilauea volcano and merged with the waters of the Pacific Ocean and cooled. This shaped into a new land.

Jessica Ferracane, public affairs specialist for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, described the collapse as very, very dangerous. She further said that those 40-foot waves that were generated from the break off started to erode the coastal cliff section. Therefore, a lot of the coast cliff area that was out there, the former viewing area, all of those fell into the ocean, as noted by SFGate.

The good news is that no damage and lost lives were reported. Cindy Orlando, the Park Superintendent, said that it is fortunate that there were no aircraft or boats reported in the area at the time of the collapse, nor were any visitors on the delta itself, which is closed for public safety. She further said that had anyone been close by on land, water or air, lives would have surely been lost, according to Science Alert.

The area has now been temporarily closed to the public. The officials said that the new viewing area might be opened by noon on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the U.S. National Park Service secures the area.

TagsKamokuna lava delta, Hawaii, Pacific Ocean, Kilauea Volcano, Big Island

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Blackened Potatoes Unearthed Under The 3,800-Year-Old Garden In Canada

World's Highest Bridge Soars 565 Meters Above A River Opens In China

Aliens, UFO Sightings On World's Deepest Lake? A Strange 3-Mile Long Dark Ring S...

Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Con...

Yellowstone's Old Faithful Geyser Erupting Snow Instead Of The Regular Boiling W...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Crack In Ice Shelf

Filmmaker Joyce Rankin Records Climate Change In New Documentary
Gambling Addiction Treatment

Gambling Addiction Treatment Can Also Help In Treating Alcoholism And Smoking
Evolution Of New Life Forms In “Cambrian Explosion”

Evolution Of New Life Forms In 'Cambrian Explosion' Linked With Increase In Atmospheric Oxygen Levels And Concomitant Fossil Fuel Formation
Language Barrier

Language Barrier: A Major Obstacle In Furtherance Of Science And Technology Research In A Global Level

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan Quits NASA For ‘New Adventures’
  2. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  3. Cannabis Actually Has A Disgusting Side Effect
  1. Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Conspiracy Theorists Claim
  2. Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
  3. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  4. Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Planet X

Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
Chandra Captures Image Of Black Hole At The Center Of Our Galaxy

Hubble Captures A Mysterious, Beautiful Galaxy That Acts As An Astronomical Laser (Video)
Wolverine

Wolverine’s Self-Healing Material Attracts Worldwide Interest
Potatoes

Blackened Potatoes Unearthed Under The 3,800-Year-Old Garden In Canada
Real Time Analytics