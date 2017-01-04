Mesentery: New Organ In The Human Body Discovered

A new organ called mesentery is discovered hiding in the human's digestive system. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Scientists discovered a new organ known as mesentery inside the human body. It has been hiding in plain sight in the human's digestive system.

J Calvin Coffey, a researcher from the University Hospital Limerick, who first identified the organ, said that although its function is still unclear, the discovery opens "a whole new area of science." He further said that when they approach it like every other organ, they can categorize abdominal disease in terms of this organ.

Coffey added that they have established anatomy and the structure and the next step is the function. "If you understand the function you can identify abnormal function, and then you have a disease." He also said that if one puts them all together he has the field of mesenteric science.

It's called the mesentery, and researchers hope it's discovery will help treat abdominal and digestive diseases https://t.co/AFB7YbcKnr — HuffPost Australia (@HuffPostAU) January 3, 2017

The findings of the discovery were printed in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. The researchers thought in their past research that the new organ was made up of fragmented and separate structures. On the other hand, in their recent research, it indicates that it is a continuous organ, according to Science Alert.

Coffey said that the anatomic description that had been laid down over 100 years of anatomy was incorrect. He further said that this organ is far from fragmented and complex and is simply one continuous structure.

Independent reports that Gray's Anatomy, the world's most famous medical textbook, has been updated that includes the new organ. It is also now being taught to medical students that the mesentery is a distinct organ. They can now examine the role of mesentery in the abdominal disease that could lead to new treatments. It is defined that mesentery is a double fold of peritoneum -- the lining of the abdominal cavity that holds the human intestine to the wall of the abdomen.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news