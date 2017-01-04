Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Earth China

Deadly Storms Hit The Southeast States, Killed Five People And Brought Severe Damages

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Hurricane Matthew
Deadly storms lashed the southeast and killed four people in Alabama and one man in Florida. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Severe thunderstorms swept across the southeast states that include Georgia, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The storms had killed five people and brought many damages in the regions.

Chris Judah, the Houston County Emergency Management Director, said that it is a very dangerous scene. He further said that one of the trees cut the trailer in half. He added that those killed had huddled in one area of the mobile home, while the other three were in another part.

According to Kris Ware, the spokeswoman for Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency, four people were killed on Monday when a tree fell on their mobile home in Rehobeth, Alabama. She also said that most of the damage was in Rehobeth as winds damaged carports and other buildings. Alabama Governor Robert Bentley offered prayers for those impacted.

Meanwhile, in Florida, it was reported that a 70-year-old man named Patrick Corley was found dead outside his home. The authorities said that the cause of his death could be an accidental drowning, according to Fox News.

In Mississippi and Mount Olive, the storms were identified as tornadoes by the National Weather Service. These storms damaged the homes and farm buildings. In Louisiana, a serious damage in the southwestern parishes of Beauregard and Allen was reported. About tens of thousands had lost power in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, stated that the rains in recent weeks have relieved the drought conditions across parts of the southeast. On the other hand, the large parts of north Alabama and north Georgia are in "exceptional drought," which is the most severe category. Meanwhile, a new report will be released on Thursday, according to CBS News. 

deadly storms, Tornadoes, southeast, Alabama, florida, Georgia

