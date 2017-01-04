Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Earth China

Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified

Tripti
Jan 04, 2017
Aliens On Mars
Scanning of the Images released by NASA revealed proof of alien existence on planet Mars.
(Photo : secureteam10/YouTube screenshot)

The NASA Curiosity rover has been capturing and transmitting images of the Martian surface, which according to UFO Sightings Daily stand proof of existence of aliens on planet Mars.

Careful examination of the pictures released by NASA for public viewing revealed signatures of existence of intelligent life forms. Scott C. Waring, Editor of UFO Sightings Daily, had previously identified a spoon on Mars' surface. He has now discovered a living creature that resembles a hairy four-legged spider monkey in a few of the NASA images.

Zooming the photograph shows two distinctive eyes, which are looking straight towards the rover while it was busy capturing the images. In addition, Scott C. Waring also identified slug animals, snails and a rock with a face sculpted on it, which all indicate toward the existence of aliens on the Red Planet, according to The TeCake.

Scott Waring is a believer of existence of aliens and UFOs and he has been constantly searching and reporting any possible clues and evidence that substantiate his theories. The government organizations have been rejecting his theories ever since.

"The public no longer needs to depend on the US government to drop feed them information about life on Mars and other celestial bodies," Scott Waring said. "We are taking the initiative and we have proven on this site that life exists a thousand times over," he added.

Scott Waring believes that Americans have become totally dependent on the government for all important information and they believe what the government asks them to believe. He also said that, "but some information is a threat to national security...such as UFO technology and alien intelligence, so they can't announce it."

"What would happen if Taiwan found out about aliens and got some of their DNA and began cloning aliens so that they could help Taiwan become more power nation," Scott Waring explained in his latest post. He said that if this happens, it would be a complete game changer.

"Tilting the scale of power from the big countries to the smallest. We no longer need to depend on our government for knowledge. We have each other, and that gives us more hard working people and more in-depth research results," Scott Waring wrote.

Though UFO Sightings Daily is sure on the existence of aliens, but for a layperson, it is highly confusing to either believe or not to believe in the existence of aliens on planet Mars and beyond.

