Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Earth China

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

SpaceX Rocket Explosion Mystery Solved; A Reattempt Of Satellite Launch Using Falcon 9 Planned This Weekend

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 02:35 AM EST
SpaceX Rocket Explosion Mystery Solved
Experts found out the reason behind SpaceX rocket explosion. It is all sorted out now and a second attempt of satellite launch is planned for this weekend.
(Photo : Thunderf00t/YouTube screenshot)

SpaceX announced that it is going to make another satellite launch attempt with the Falcon 9 rocket launcher, which exploded three months ago on the launch pad. The SpaceX rocket explosion that occurred in Cape Canaveral on Sep. 1, 2016 destroyed the $200 million Facebook satellite.

A detailed SpaceX rocket explosion report was released, which disclosed the possible cause of the explosion and the new satellite launch date. According to the SpaceX report, the "anomaly," i.e., explosion, occurred when the super-cold helium caused differential cooling of the carbon fibers and the aluminium on the second of the rocket's two stages, which made a gap between the two layers of the overwrap.

Liquid oxygen escaped and got trapped in the gap region and made the protective layers to buckle. The static between the layers ignited the trapped oxygen and caused its explosion, which led to a chain of explosions in the rocket, NBC News reported.

The SpaceX rocket explosion happened during an attempt to launch the AMOS-6 communications satellite. The satellite was a joint venture of Facebook and Eutelsat aimed to facilitate Internet access for the people living in remote areas of the world, which are considered underserved.

Elon Musk disclosed that SpaceX engineers have identified and solved the discrepancies in the configuration of the helium containers of the Falcon 9 rocket and optimized their temperature control mechanism in order to eliminate the possibilities of further complications and buckling of the overwrap layer, as noted by SpaceFlight Insider.

The next launch is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, from the Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The success of forthcoming satellite launch will encompass deployment of 10 satellites meant for the upgrade and replacement of a few units of the Iridium Communications satellite constellation, which encompassed 66 satellites engaged in providing voice and data coverage across the globe.

Space explorers, NASA and even the general population are eagerly waiting for this satellite launch, which will decide the fate of the company following the infamous SpaceX rocket explosion in Cape Canaveral.

TagsSpaceX elon musk, SpaceX Falcon 9, satellite launch in 2017, AMOS-6

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of ...

International Space Station Crew Received Christmas Gifts And 5 Tons Of Supplies...

Apollo Moon Landing Hoax Or Real? To Be Debunked By German Lunar X-Prize Team Pa...

Power System Of The ISS Will Get An Update; Crucial Spacewalk Will Be Conducted

Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause Th...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Crack In Ice Shelf

Filmmaker Joyce Rankin Records Climate Change In New Documentary
Gambling Addiction Treatment

Gambling Addiction Treatment Can Also Help In Treating Alcoholism And Smoking
Evolution Of New Life Forms In “Cambrian Explosion”

Evolution Of New Life Forms In 'Cambrian Explosion' Linked With Increase In Atmospheric Oxygen Levels And Concomitant Fossil Fuel Formation
Language Barrier

Language Barrier: A Major Obstacle In Furtherance Of Science And Technology Research In A Global Level

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan Quits NASA For ‘New Adventures’
  2. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  3. Cannabis Actually Has A Disgusting Side Effect
  1. Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Conspiracy Theorists Claim
  2. Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
  3. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  4. Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Planet X

Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
Chandra Captures Image Of Black Hole At The Center Of Our Galaxy

Hubble Captures A Mysterious, Beautiful Galaxy That Acts As An Astronomical Laser (Video)
Wolverine

Wolverine’s Self-Healing Material Attracts Worldwide Interest
Potatoes

Blackened Potatoes Unearthed Under The 3,800-Year-Old Garden In Canada
Real Time Analytics