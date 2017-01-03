Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars China space spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Dangers Of Daydreaming: How Dreams Turn Into Real Life Nightmares

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 03, 2017 05:23 AM EST
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
Ben Stiller plays an overly imaginative character Walter Mitty.
(Photo : Fox Star India/YouTube Screenshot)

While people enjoy daydreaming to escape reality once in a while, some people are seeking professional help to get themselves out of their overly imaginative minds.

CNN reported that a severe psychological concept of daydreaming called maladaptive daydreaming (MD) has been turning people's fantasies into nightmares. These daydreamers said that they are often trapped in the pits of their unrealistic worlds that they could not be able to function normally in real life.

"It makes me get attached to people in an unrealistic way. It's awkward when real people, who are also characters in my daydreams, treat me different than they do in my dream world," confessed Sarah Waite, 28. The former grocery clerk said her longest job only lasted for one year because she was always distracted, nervous or late due to her daydreams.

A study conducted by an international team of researchers in 2016 led by Eli Somer of the University of Haifa in Israel, who first coined the condition, states that there is "a large and growing number of online international forums and websites on which individuals profess to have been secretly suffering from maladaptive daydreaming for years."

The team seeks to include this under-reported condition to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) along with its diagnostic scale that includes yearning, kinesthesia (a sense of movement) and impairment.

"We're only talking about significant impairment if daydreaming means staying in your room isolated, engaging in your fantasy life, and that is your life," Somer said.

However, clinical psychologist Peter Kinderman from the University of Liverpool argued that MD does not have to be included to the DSM since "daydreaming is a pretty common phenomenon" that does not need a diagnosis.

"The best way to tackle these problems is to talk with a professional such as a psychologist," Kinderman said. "They can help people deal with the intrusive thoughts. I would not create a new category of mental disorder for daydreams."

While wandering minds affect some people negatively, Psychologies reported that daydreaming actually makes people creative, reveals a person's innermost hopes and desires, prepares people for future tasks and is essential to coping with life.

TagsDaydreaming, Psychology, Maladaptive Daydreaming, MD, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, DSM

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Neuroscience Of Generosity: How The Brain Could Be Wired Into Kindness

Here Is Why People Cannot Maintain Eye Contact

Prince Harry: Young People Should Spend Less Time On Smartphones To Improve Ment...

These Are The Drugs The Nazis Were Using

The Neuroscience Of Imagination: This Is What Happens In The Brain When People I...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Time Of Death

Time Of Death Can Be Estimated Through The Body Microbiome, Study Reveals
Sky Watchers

Watch The Brightest Planets Light Up The Night Sky This January
Total Solar Eclipse

Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures

NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures Showcasing The Glories And Perils Of Spaceflight

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Conspiracy Theorists Claim
  2. Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
  3. Terrifying Mega Tsunamis: Watch How Big They Can Actually Get! [Video]
  1. Neanderthals Were Cannibals; Evidence Found In Belgium Caves
  2. Biblical Stone Wall Collapses In Israel
  3. Zimbabwe 'Secretly' Sells Wildlife To Chinese Zoos
  4. Time Of Death Can Be Estimated Through The Body Microbiome, Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia; Why? Scientists Have No Idea
Perseid Meteor Shower

4 Best Skywatching Events Of 2017 That Should Not Be Missed
Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity

Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity, Study Reveals
Elephants

Zimbabwe 'Secretly' Sells Wildlife To Chinese Zoos
Real Time Analytics