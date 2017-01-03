Biblical Stone Wall Collapses In Israel

The entrance to the Biblical City of Dan is under construction.

A part of an ancient stone wall located near the Biblical Abraham's gate has collapsed due to heavy rain.

The Times of Israel reported that the section of a stone wall that dates back to the First Temple period has collapsed last Tuesday due to a heavy storm that raged in the northern part of the country. The wall located at the Tel Dan archeological site -- identified as the ancient city of Dan -- is situated near the Biblical Abraham's Gate, which is believed to be where the Jewish patriarch rescued his nephew Lot as told in the Book of Genesis.

According to the Bible, Abraham delivered the son of his brother from the ancient forces of Elam, Goiim, Amraphel, Shinar and Ellasar who waged war against Admah, Zeboiim, Bela, Gomorrah and Sodom -- the flourishing kingdom Lot chose to dwell in.

"When Abram heard that his kinsman had been taken captive, he led forth his trained men, born in his house, 318 of them, and went in pursuit as far as Dan. And he divided his forces against them by night, he and his servants, and defeated them and pursued them to Hobah, north of Damascus. Then he brought back all the possessions, and also brought back his kinsman Lot with his possessions, and the women and the people." -- Genesis 14:14-16.

Although the fallen debris covered five ancient gravestones, the ancient gate dating back to 1750 B.C., which is believed to be the entrance to the city of Dan, was reportedly spared from damage according to Israel Parks and Nature Authority.

Despite arguments on the historical basis of the ancient city, the Greek and Aramaic inscription on the stone previously found by archeologists at the sanctuary read "to the God who is in Dan." This confirmed speculations that the said location was indeed the Biblical city.

