Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 03, 2017 02:50 AM EST
Isaac Newton, Galileo Galilei & Johannes Kepler
The great scientists who believed in God's existence.
During the 17th century, scientists used physical laws to explain the miracles recorded in the Bible. Sir Isaac Newton, the genius who theorized the law of gravity, was among the renowned physicists who believed that the universe is held together by a Divine force -- the greatest Genius behind all existence.

National Geographic reported that Newton studied the trajectory of the Great Comet of 1680 -- a stunning astronomical phenomenon that left 17th Century people in awe. His equations inspired astronomer Edmund Halley's prediction of the comet's reoccurrence, as well as his friend, colleague and successor William Whiston's idea that the same comet may have caused the Great Flood during the Biblical time of Noah as recorded in the Book of Genesis.

William Whiston, who revolutionized navigation through his Longitude Act in 1714, was a mathematician and theologian. He declared that the comet's strong gravitational force pulled the oceans beneath the Earth's crust, causing the catastrophic rain fall that brought the historical flood.

"What set Whiston and Newton apart from modern scientists is their assumption that the Bible was literally true, and that God's 'book of nature' could be used to understand God's other book, the Bible," said James Force, retired professor from the University of Kentucky's philosophy department. "Today, we tend to keep science and religion in strictly segregated boxes. Not so Newton and Whiston."

World Net Daily reported that aside from Isaac Newton and William Whiston, scientists Johannes Kepler, who proposed three laws of planetary motion, Sir Francis Bacon, the person most responsible for the advancement of the modern scientific method, and Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei, who improved the use of the telescope and invented the geometric compass, thermometer and pendulum clock, were also among the geniuses that reconciled science to the Biblical faith.

Galileo Galilei once said: "I am inclined to think that the authority of Holy Scripture is intended to convince men of those truths which are necessary for their salvation, which, being far above man's understanding, can not be made credible by any learning, or any other means than revelation by the Holy Spirit."

