Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars China space spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Dinosaur Extinction May Be Due In Part To Period Before Hatching

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 03, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Dinosaur Egg Hatching
Long incubation periods may have contributed to dinosaur extinction, new discovery shows. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : suzanamuca/YouTube screenshot)

There are a few events that are deemed to have been the cause of dinosaur extinction. First is the massive asteroid or comet that smashed into Earth that is now known as the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Second is the long-standing volcanic eruptions of the Deccan Traps in India.

However, there seems to be a new theory as to how and why these creatures became extinct, and it may not even be due to a foreign space object. It seems that dinosaur eggs take particularly a long time to hatch, which means that if and when it comes to competing with other animals that made it through the "end of the world" era, they may have lost out.

Business Insider pointed out that birds may lay fewer eggs than reptiles, but they hatch about twice as fast, which researchers said helped them survive. Because dinosaurs also existed as birds, many thought that eggs of the non-avian ones hatch about the same rate as bird eggs. But it seems that this is not the case.

A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Scientists reported that dinosaur eggs actually take far longer to hatch. By studying the growth of dinosaur embryonic teeth -- a rare and difficult feat to manage -- researchers estimated that dinosaur eggs incubate for about 83 to 171 days, like reptiles, not around 40 to 82 days like birds, as scientists initially thought. This changes a lot regarding what people know of these mysterious creatures, as the amount of time it takes for the young to be born can impact how a species lives.

For a while, scientists believed that dinosaurs made long migrations back and forth from the Arctic between seasons. But their long egg incubation periods may have made this impossible, though further research could either prove or disprove the hypothesis. However, as Science Magazine pointed out, their longer incubation times can make it particularly disadvantageous for the species in the wake of cataclysmic events such as the aforementioned asteroid.

TagsDinosaur, dinosaur eggs, dinosaur incubation period, Animals

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mystery Solved: Feather Preserved In Amber Is Actually Dinosaur Tail

Fossils Show Dinosaurs Living Side By Side With Ancestors

'Game Of Thrones' Come To Life: Dinosaur Ant Species Named After Daenerys Kids

Extremely Rare Dinosaur Eggs Found In China

Dinosaur Extinction May Be Due In Part To Period Before Hatching

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Time Of Death

Time Of Death Can Be Estimated Through The Body Microbiome, Study Reveals
Sky Watchers

Watch The Brightest Planets Light Up The Night Sky This January
Total Solar Eclipse

Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures

NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures Showcasing The Glories And Perils Of Spaceflight

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Conspiracy Theorists Claim
  2. Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
  3. Terrifying Mega Tsunamis: Watch How Big They Can Actually Get! [Video]
  1. Neanderthals Were Cannibals; Evidence Found In Belgium Caves
  2. Biblical Stone Wall Collapses In Israel
  3. Zimbabwe 'Secretly' Sells Wildlife To Chinese Zoos
  4. Time Of Death Can Be Estimated Through The Body Microbiome, Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia; Why? Scientists Have No Idea
Perseid Meteor Shower

4 Best Skywatching Events Of 2017 That Should Not Be Missed
Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity

Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity, Study Reveals
Elephants

Zimbabwe 'Secretly' Sells Wildlife To Chinese Zoos
Real Time Analytics