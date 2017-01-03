Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars China space spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Bird Flu Virus Has Been Confirmed To Again Infect Humans; Source Of The Virus Is Currently Under Investigation

Alex Davis
First Posted: Jan 03, 2017 03:10 AM EST
Bird Flu Outbreak
Bird flu virus infected people, causes the life of one.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A bird flu case has been detected once again. It has been reported that a new case in Hong Kong and Shanghai has been found that a human got infected by the H7N9 strain of avian influenza.

The Xinhua that is a state-owned agency reported that it has been confirmed in Hong Kong that an elderly man was the second to be infected with the bird flu virus. Shanghai's health authority said that the man is currently being treated in the hospital.

Earlier in December, the 70-year-old man traveled to the neighboring cities of China such as Zhongshan and Shenzen. He was then tested and found positive for the H7N9 strain of the virus, the government of Hong Kong said in a statement, according to The Telegraph.

It has been said that the man came in contact with mobile stalls that sell live poultry in Zhongshan. However, the authorities that are investigating the case said it is still under investigation on where exactly the source of the infection came from.

The report said that the patient has been hospitalized and in a stable condition. The people who have been in contact with him will be put under medical surveillance. But no reports have appeared that any of them has been found with any symptoms.

The statement of the government added that the bird flu cases were "expected to increase in winter based on its seasonal pattern."

The Terra Daily reported that an elderly man who purchased a chicken from a market in the Guangdong province, which is a neighboring province, was also infected. He passed away on Sunday, in less than a week after he was tested positive for H7N9. Thus, Hong Kong is on high alert on the spread of the virus.

TagsBird Flu, H7N9, Bird Flu Virus, Bird Flu Infection

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

GSK Is Successful For Its Two-Drug Approach In Aiding HIV, Enables To Control Th...

Health Warning: Do Not Exercise In Polluted Areas; Air Pollution Weakens Blood V...

Be Careful Dog Lovers: Former Soldier Suffered A Rare Disease After He Was Licke...

Marijuana News: Advocacy Group Filed A Petition Against The DEA For Misinformati...

Take Care Of Your Brain! Study Links Traumatic Brain Injury To Risk Of Jail Tim...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Time Of Death

Time Of Death Can Be Estimated Through The Body Microbiome, Study Reveals
Sky Watchers

Watch The Brightest Planets Light Up The Night Sky This January
Total Solar Eclipse

Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures

NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures Showcasing The Glories And Perils Of Spaceflight

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Conspiracy Theorists Claim
  2. Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
  3. Terrifying Mega Tsunamis: Watch How Big They Can Actually Get! [Video]
  1. Neanderthals Were Cannibals; Evidence Found In Belgium Caves
  2. Biblical Stone Wall Collapses In Israel
  3. Zimbabwe 'Secretly' Sells Wildlife To Chinese Zoos
  4. Time Of Death Can Be Estimated Through The Body Microbiome, Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia; Why? Scientists Have No Idea
Perseid Meteor Shower

4 Best Skywatching Events Of 2017 That Should Not Be Missed
Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity

Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity, Study Reveals
Elephants

Zimbabwe 'Secretly' Sells Wildlife To Chinese Zoos
Real Time Analytics