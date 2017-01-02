Astronauts’ New Year Celebration Party In Zero Gravity; International Space Station Hosted Cookie Decoration Contest And Mannequin Contest

New year celebrations are special, whether you live on Earth or in the space.

(Photo : swissm4n/YouTube screenshot)

The six-membered crew presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), welcomed the new year from space. The crew members posted their new year celebration party pictures on Twitter and sent New Year greetings for everyone on Earth.

The crew members managed to make some time amid their busy schedule to gather together and celebrate New Year's Eve. The international group of crew members, which include two NASA and one French astronaut and three Russian cosmonauts, together rang in 2017 at 00 a.m. GMT (the designated time zone aboard the International Space Station), according to Space.com.

Shane Kimbrough, NASA astronaut and the crew commander of ISS, sent his New Year wishes on Twitter, in a post which read, "Wishing everyone on Earth a Happy New Year from 250 miles above our planet!"

Usually, the members work hard and spend most of their time conducting space exploration study and various other science experiments. They also have to exercise at least 2 hours a day to maintain their muscle mass, which otherwise will go nimble in the zero gravity conditions.

The crew somehow managed to get together and have some fun. Dan Huot, NASA spokesman, told that "The crew has their typical off-duty time, since it's a weekend on New Year's Eve and Day," and additionally, "They will also have Monday, Jan. 2 off."

The crew made the most out of it by making fun zero gravity party games like cookie decoration and a contest between the members to stay still as a mannequin. Astronaut Peggy Whitson posted the pictures of an intense cookie decoration contest in progress, where ISS crew members Thomas Pesquet and Oleg Novitskiy battled it out.

Another picture posted on Twitter shows Thomas Pesquet also managed some time to practice his juggling skills. Sadly, in zero gravity, things that go up does not necessarily come down, "so it is practically impossible to juggle," Thomas Pesquet wrote in a tweet.

The crew members have also been doing fun stuff the whole week. On Dec. 29, 2016, Thomas Pesquet posted a video of the mannequin contest, which was mind-blowing. The very next day, he posted another video of floating burgers inside the International Space Station. It looked like the group of astronauts revolving 250 miles over the Earth's surface had an awesome New Year celebration party.

