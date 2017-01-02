SpaceX Will Be Launching Soon; Currently Carrying 10 Satellites From Iridium Communications

SpaceX is back on track and is currently waiting for the approval of FAA to launch.

(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

SpaceX starts its year with a bang. The Falcon 9 rocket is currently loaded with satellites. The company owned by Elon Musk is getting ready for its comeback and plans to again launch the rocket after its explosion in September.

Reports have shown recently that the Falcon 9 rocket of SpaceX is loaded with 10 satellites. The company led by Elon Musk is preparing for the next flight of the rocket.

A mobile voice and data satellite communications company, Iridium Communications, posted a tweet last Friday. It said that 10 of the company's next-generation satellites are now being stacked and encapsulated inside the Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also retweeted it.

Milestone Alert: The first ten #IridiumNEXT satellites are stacked and encapsulated in the Falcon 9 fairing. #NEXTevolution @SpaceX pic.twitter.com/W3Sz067pbt — Iridium Corporate (@IridiumComm) December 29, 2016

Iridium Communications announced earlier last month that the company will launch its next-generation satellite. The Iridium NEXT will be using the Falcon 9 rocket of SpaceX. The 10 satellites will act as relay stations for its data and mobile network, according to Tech Crunch.

Satellites have been fueled, pressurized & dispenser tiers are being stacked as we move closer to first launch #IridiumNEXT #NEXTevolution pic.twitter.com/eVYS7OI6kz — Iridium Corporate (@IridiumComm) December 27, 2016

The launch was previously scheduled on Dec. 16, 2016 at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. But, the flight needs the approval of the Federal Aviation Administration or the FAA. SpaceX still needs to have the return flight approval because of the explosion occurred at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida last Sep. 1.

In line with this, SpaceX has not yet provided that full explanation on what causes the sudden explosion of Falcon 9. However, Elon Musk mentioned during an interview with CNBC that the failure involved a combination of liquid helium, supercooled solid oxygen and the carbon-fiber material of the rocket. Thus, the company said that it is still aiming to launch this January for its first flight after the explosion, according to #NEXTevolution0.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news