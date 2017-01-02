Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Earth Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia; Why? Scientists Have No Idea

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 02, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia
Massive fish kill in Canada: thousands of dead fish scattered on the coast of Sissiboo River.
(Photo : CTV News?YouTube screenshot)

Scientists are perplexed regarding the reason of a massive fish kill in Nova Scotia, Canada. Thousands of dead herring were found dead in the coastal region of St. Mary's Bay and Tusket. This trend has been continuing since November 2016. Scientists have been collecting samples and analyzing them for the presence of any physical deformities, indicators of diseases as well as doing molecular analysis to screen for the presence of pathogenic bacteria and viruses, but all in vain.

Till date, no specific reason responsible for this massive kill has been identified. In the meantime, more number of fishes, including starfishes, lobsters and clams, are found dead in the region. Recently, a dead whale was also found on the beach of the famous Whale Cove.

No statement has been made by the federal officials regarding the possible cause of this event and its impact on the aquatic and terrestrial ecosystem of the region. Kent Smedbol, Population Ecology Manager, Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), said that though the lack of an obvious cause is "perplexing," the results obtained by the scientists do not necessarily indicate any need for concern, according to US News.

Kent Smedbol said, "I can't speak for the department, personally at this point from most of the studies that have been undertaken, the evidence provided to date, I don't think there's a great cause for concern."

According to a latest report published on The National Post, as a precautionary measure, a camera scanning of the benthic region of St. Mary's Bay was done. The scan showed normal conditions and the presence of numerous live lobsters.

Derreck Parsons, senior compliance program officer, DFO, informed that there is a change in the collected samples of dead herring and it does not indicate any further intensification of the die off.

Furthermore, some officials believe that the storm, which passed by the region during the Christmas holidays, caused sudden drop in temperature in the shallow water near Digby. It is predicted that the drop in temperature and the rough surf conditions on the surface caused the death of these benthic creatures, which are getting washed ashore now.

TagsBiodiversity, Fish Species

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Obama Administration Got Little Time To Protect The Arctic Refuge From Oil Devel...

Coral Reef Fish Named After Barack Obama, A Tribute To His Efforts To Protect An...

NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycle...

Antarctica Underwater World Revealed And It Is Mesmerizing; Australian Robot Cap...

Marine Protected Area To Be Set Up In St. Anns Bank: A Welcome Initiative By Can...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Time Of Death

Time Of Death Can Be Estimated Through The Body Microbiome, Study Reveals
Sky Watchers

Watch The Brightest Planets Light Up The Night Sky This January
Total Solar Eclipse

Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures

NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures Showcasing The Glories And Perils Of Spaceflight

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Conspiracy Theorists Claim
  2. Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
  3. SpaceX Will Be Launching Soon; Currently Carrying 10 Satellites From Iridium Communications
  1. NASA Conceptualizes The 'Mars Ice Home' To House The Future Mars Explorers
  2. Talking And Maintaining Eye Contact Simultaneously Slows Down The Brain
  3. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  4. A Bird Brain Has Better Chances To Survive Climate Change, Scientists Say
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia; Why? Scientists Have No Idea
Perseid Meteor Shower

4 Best Skywatching Events Of 2017 That Should Not Be Missed
Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity

Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity, Study Reveals
Elephants

Zimbabwe 'Secretly' Sells Wildlife To Chinese Zoos
Real Time Analytics