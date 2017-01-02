NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures Showcasing The Glories And Perils Of Spaceflight

A flashback of 2016, a glorious year for NASA, waiting for an uncertain future, cost cutting and Trump knows what more.

(Photo : NASA Johnson/YouTube screenshot)

As 2016 came to an end, NASA officials decided to showcase 66 stunning images as part of the NASA 2016 round up. The images included pictures captured at the right moment of time, showcasing the exuberant celebrations of successful rocket launches and rover landings and the sad faces of scientists on spaceflight failures and interesting behind the scene events.

These images were captured by NASA photographers Bill Ingalls, Aubrey Gemignani, Joel Kowsky, Connie Moore and Gwen Pitman. These photographs are the testimonial of the hard work and efforts of the NASA officials, which many a time go unnoticed, according to Universe Today.

Ingalls, a NASA photographer, said, "These are the favourite images created by our HQ photo team, not from the entire agency. There are many more talented photographers at the NASA centres producing some amazing work as well."

These pictures show incredible moments in spaceflight history, which can be marked as milestones in the human history. One can check the pictures right here. They all are symbolical of what ingenious thinking, imagination and hard work can do. They also serve as the reminders of the need of appreciation, encouragement and above all financial and human resources for continuing space research and explorations.

NASA 2016 will be considered as a landmark year, not just because of the achievements but also as the year that initiated a possible financial blowout, which is likely to be effective 2017. It is a well known fact that the leaders of the incoming Trump administration are not the greatest believers and admirers of NASA and its space exploration and climate change research projects, Gizmodo reported.

There is a high probability that NASA is soon going to experience heavy cost cutting of budgets and a probable shut down of the Earth Sciences Program, which is currently engaged in climate change research. NASA officials as well as common people are eagerly waiting to find out the fate of NASA in 2017.

