Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet spacex Earth

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Building Synagogues On The Temple Mount Is The First Step Toward The Development Of The Third Temple

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 02, 2017 03:00 AM EST
Aerial Views Of Jerusalem
The Temple Mount, known to Muslims as el-Harem al-Sharif with it's golden Dome of the Rock Islamic shrine and lead-domed al-Aqsa mosque, dominates Oct. 2, 2007 this aerial view of the Old City of Jerusalem. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : David Silverman/Getty Images)

The Sanhedrin is preparing now for the building of the Third Temple. Meanwhile, Yaakov Hayman, the head of Yishai, an NGO dedicated to restoring Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, is planning to develop four synagogues, one in each corner of the Temple Mount compound. Yishai plans to submit this proposal and survey map to the Israeli government.

How could the Third Temple be constructed on a Temple Mount? Hayman explained that a synagogue is the first step toward building the Third Temple. He further said that the temple was inaugurated not just as a place for sacrifices but mainly as a house of prayer. He then quoted a verse in the book of I Kings 8:30 that says, "And hearken Thou to the supplication of Thy servant, and of Thy people Yisrael, when they shall pray toward this place; yea, hear Thou in heaven Thy dwelling-place; and when Thou hearest, forgive."

The Temple Mount is also referred to as the "Noble Sanctuary," which is situated in the Old City of Jerusalem. It is considered the holiest site in Judaism and is regarded as the place where God's divine presence is manifested more than in any other places. It is acclaimed as a holy site by Judaism, Christianity and Islam ever since. As of now, it is composed of 11 gates, 10 reserved for Muslims and one for non-Muslims, with guard posts of Israeli police near each. 

Meanwhile, Hayman said that they need to get more Jews to go up to the Temple Mount. On the other hand, the Jewish visitation is extremely limited. He further said that only 14,000 Jews were permitted to visit the Temple Mount in over the past 12 months. He added that when they have thousands of Jews going up every day, Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount will just naturally begin to happen.

The survey submitted by Hayman was rejected by the Prime Minister's office. On the other hand, Hayman still hopes and is preparing now to submit the survey once again. The rabbis have shown their support for the construction of the synagogue as of these times. Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, former Sephardi Chief rabbi of Israel and his son, Safed's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, called for the construction of a synagogue on the Temple Mount and working on toward their aims, according to Breaking Israel News.

It is foretold that the Jews will plan to build a tent temple like the Tabernacle of Moses. This temple will be temporarily put up and revive the sacrifices. Once this has started building, they would build the permanent structure around.

Tagssynagogues, Third Temple, Temple Mount, Israel, Jerusalem, Noble Sanctuary

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Con...

Yellowstone's Old Faithful Geyser Erupting Snow Instead Of The Regular Boiling W...

The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To H...

Arctic Temperature Could Be Up To 20 Degrees Hotter Than The Average, A Record B...

Trillions Of Insects Migrate Above The Skies Of UK

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Time Of Death

Time Of Death Can Be Estimated Through The Body Microbiome, Study Reveals
Sky Watchers

Watch The Brightest Planets Light Up The Night Sky This January
Total Solar Eclipse

Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures

NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures Showcasing The Glories And Perils Of Spaceflight

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Conspiracy Theorists Claim
  2. Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
  3. SpaceX Will Be Launching Soon; Currently Carrying 10 Satellites From Iridium Communications
  1. NASA Conceptualizes The 'Mars Ice Home' To House The Future Mars Explorers
  2. Talking And Maintaining Eye Contact Simultaneously Slows Down The Brain
  3. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  4. A Bird Brain Has Better Chances To Survive Climate Change, Scientists Say
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia; Why? Scientists Have No Idea
Perseid Meteor Shower

4 Best Skywatching Events Of 2017 That Should Not Be Missed
Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity

Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity, Study Reveals
Elephants

Zimbabwe 'Secretly' Sells Wildlife To Chinese Zoos
Real Time Analytics