Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Earth Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

4 Best Skywatching Events Of 2017 That Should Not Be Missed

Sam D
First Posted: Jan 02, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Perseid Meteor Shower
Spectacular Perseid Meteor Shower can be seen across the night skies; however, the Geminids will be superior to this.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/GettyImages)

Here is a compilation of the major sky events that will take place in 2017, which people should definitely not miss, especially if they love astronomy and sky watching. From noteworthy meteor showers to a first total Sun eclipse in the U.S. in nearly 40 years, there is a lot lined up as far as celestial phenomenon is concerned.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower on Jan. 3

The Quadrantid meteor shower display features a very sharp peak on Jan. 3, and it is due to reach its maximum at 10 a.m. EDT this morning. The timing will make it good to observe for those living in the West Coast of North America. The "Quads" will be reaching their peak at the breaking of dawn. Moreover, observers may notice anywhere from 60 to 120 meteors per hour.

The Venus Show in January and February

As per website EarthSky, Venus will dazzle astro-enthusiasts in January and February and will set nearly 4 hours after the Sun. The planet will soar high into the western sky during that time, becoming so intensely brilliant that it will be able to cast shadows.

Total Eclipse of the Sun on Aug. 21

Sky watchers living within a path approximately 70 miles wide and stretching from coast to coast across the United States will get a chance to observe a total eclipse of the Sun on Aug. 21. The total eclipse this year will be the first time in nearly 40 years that Americans will be able to witness the phenomenon so close to home, as well as the first time since 1979 that a total solar eclipse will cross the contiguous (48) United States, as reported by website Space.com.

Geminid Meteor Shower On Dec. 14

The Geminids are considered to be the best among their kind, counted as superior to even the Perseid meteor shower. The best time to observe them in the night sky would be at 2 a.m. local time, and it could be one of the best meteor showers in many years because the Moon will be a narrow crescent and will not hinder the observations.

Tagsastronomy, Quadrantid Meteor Shower, Venus Show, Sun Eclipse, Geminid Meteor Shower

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

5 Ways China Emerged As A Top Player Of Space Exploration In 2016

Know The Top 9 Science News And Discoveries Of 2016

Know The Top 5 Space News And Discoveries Of 2016

Astronauts’ New Year Celebration Party In Zero Gravity; International Space St...

Watch The Brightest Planets Light Up The Night Sky This January

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Time Of Death

Time Of Death Can Be Estimated Through The Body Microbiome, Study Reveals
Sky Watchers

Watch The Brightest Planets Light Up The Night Sky This January
Total Solar Eclipse

Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures

NASA 2016 Round Up: 66 Stunning Pictures Showcasing The Glories And Perils Of Spaceflight

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Conspiracy Theorists Claim
  2. Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
  3. SpaceX Will Be Launching Soon; Currently Carrying 10 Satellites From Iridium Communications
  1. NASA Conceptualizes The 'Mars Ice Home' To House The Future Mars Explorers
  2. Talking And Maintaining Eye Contact Simultaneously Slows Down The Brain
  3. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  4. A Bird Brain Has Better Chances To Survive Climate Change, Scientists Say
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia; Why? Scientists Have No Idea
Perseid Meteor Shower

4 Best Skywatching Events Of 2017 That Should Not Be Missed
Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity

Inactivity Does Not Cause Obesity; Obesity Causes Inactivity, Study Reveals
Elephants

Zimbabwe 'Secretly' Sells Wildlife To Chinese Zoos
Real Time Analytics