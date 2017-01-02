4 Best Skywatching Events Of 2017 That Should Not Be Missed

Spectacular Perseid Meteor Shower can be seen across the night skies; however, the Geminids will be superior to this.

Here is a compilation of the major sky events that will take place in 2017, which people should definitely not miss, especially if they love astronomy and sky watching. From noteworthy meteor showers to a first total Sun eclipse in the U.S. in nearly 40 years, there is a lot lined up as far as celestial phenomenon is concerned.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower on Jan. 3

The Quadrantid meteor shower display features a very sharp peak on Jan. 3, and it is due to reach its maximum at 10 a.m. EDT this morning. The timing will make it good to observe for those living in the West Coast of North America. The "Quads" will be reaching their peak at the breaking of dawn. Moreover, observers may notice anywhere from 60 to 120 meteors per hour.

The Venus Show in January and February

As per website EarthSky, Venus will dazzle astro-enthusiasts in January and February and will set nearly 4 hours after the Sun. The planet will soar high into the western sky during that time, becoming so intensely brilliant that it will be able to cast shadows.

Total Eclipse of the Sun on Aug. 21

Sky watchers living within a path approximately 70 miles wide and stretching from coast to coast across the United States will get a chance to observe a total eclipse of the Sun on Aug. 21. The total eclipse this year will be the first time in nearly 40 years that Americans will be able to witness the phenomenon so close to home, as well as the first time since 1979 that a total solar eclipse will cross the contiguous (48) United States, as reported by website Space.com.

Geminid Meteor Shower On Dec. 14

The Geminids are considered to be the best among their kind, counted as superior to even the Perseid meteor shower. The best time to observe them in the night sky would be at 2 a.m. local time, and it could be one of the best meteor showers in many years because the Moon will be a narrow crescent and will not hinder the observations.

