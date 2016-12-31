Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Conspiracy Theorists Claim

Conspiracy theorists claim that the mysterious object found under the surface of Antarctica in 2006 could be Nazi UFO bases. (Image for representation only.)

Conspiracy theorists claim that the strange object underneath the surface of Antarctica could be "Nazi UFO bases." A team of researchers from Ohio State University that examined the area of Antarctica for gravitation anomaly discovered the mysterious object in 2006.

The team found a huge "mass concentration" in the middle of a 300-mile-wide impact crater underneath the ice cap. Some scientists theorized that the mass concentration known also as mascap is the remains of a giant meteorite. This is about three times larger than the size of Chixculub asteroid that vanished the dinosaurs, according to Mirror.

On the other hand, there are more conspiracy theories that the Nazis shared secret UFO bases with reptilian alien species in WWII, which they said that they experimented with flying saucer technology. It is reported that United States Secretary of State Jerry Kerry visited the Antarctica to investigate the remains of a secret of a Nazi UFO base. It is also claimed that a Nazi UFO base could be seen in the images of the Antarctic captured by NASA, Express reported.

Secure Team 10, a YouTube user, posted a video and claimed that the anomaly could be a secret Nazi UFO base and could be left over from the Second World War. The team stated that some evidence of this have come to light in recent years, purporting to show various entrances built into the side of mountains that hold a saucer shape and are not to mention at a very high altitude.

Tyler Glockner, who narrated the videos of Secure Team 10, said that to this day, the scientists have no idea or way to discover exactly what is buried deep under this thick ice shelf. He further said that this continent has been shrouded in a mystery of its own for years now.

