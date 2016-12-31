Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Earth Elon Musk

Expedition 50 Astronauts Set For Spacewalks In January 2017

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Dec 31, 2016 03:20 AM EST
Expedition 50 Qualification Exams
The Expedition 50 astronauts are set for spacewalks on Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, 2017.
(Photo : Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout/Getty Images)

The Expedition 50 astronauts will perform spacewalks on Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, 2017 outside the International Space Station. They aim to accomplish a complex upgrade to the orbital outpost's power system.

The first phase spacewalk will be performed by NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough on Jan. 6, 2017. Meanwhile, the second phase spacewalk will be demonstrated by Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet from European Space Agency and Shane Kimbrough on Jan. 13, 2017. These upcoming spacewalks will be the 196th and 197th spacewalks that aim to support the space station assembly and maintenance.

NASA stated that the astronauts will install the adapter plates and fasten electrical connections for six new lithium-ion batteries on the right-side truss of the space station. The new batteries will be pulled out from a pallet to change the 12 older nickel-hydrogen batteries before the spacewalks. The nine old batteries will be stored in a cargo resupply craft for disposal. Meanwhile, the three old batteries will stay on the station's truss, yet disconnected from the power grid.

This will be the first spacewalk of Thomas Pesquet, who will be extravehicular crew member 2 for the second spacewalk. Meanwhile, Peggy Whitson will have her seventh spacewalk of her career. She matches the record of Suni Williams, a NASA astronaut who has the most spacewalks by a woman. Peggy Whitson will wear the suit with no stripes for the first spacewalk as well as Thomas Pesquet. They are all excited for this venture outside the International Space Station, according to Zee News. NASA will have a coverage on the spacewalks on NASA TV. 

TagsExpedition 50, NASA, spacewalks, international space station, Thomas Pesquet, Peggy Whitson, Shane Kimbrough

