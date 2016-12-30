Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change international space station Elon Musk spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Cycling In-Bed Exercise In ICU Is Beneficial To Patients

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 03:40 AM EST
Cycling In-Bed Exercise In ICU Is Beneficial To Patients
Results of the “TryCycle” study suggest cycling in-bed exercise for patients restricted in ICU are beneficial.
(Photo : Howcast/YouTube screenshot)

Patients who are critically ill or require mechanical ventilated life support machines are kept in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), under the constant monitoring of doctors and other healthcare providers. According to a recent research study, doing the cycling in-bed exercise by such patients may help them recover from the muscle weakness and numbness associated with the lack of physical activity.

Experts suggest that longer durations of ICU stay of critically ill patients may lead to the occurrence of secondary complications, such as the muscular atrophy. According to the results obtained from a recently conducted research study done by the researchers at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, the patients who successfully did the cycling in-bed exercise during their stay in the ICU were able to regain their normal muscle activities in a very short span of time, according to Times of India.

The project was named "TryCycle" and was conducted on 33 adult patients admitted to the ICU at St. Joseph's Healthcare, Hamilton. The patients during their stay in the ICU started doing 30 minutes of supine cycling in bed for at least six days a week, with the help of a motorized stationary bicycle fixed to the ICU bed, The Pioneer reported.

Michelle Kho, assistant professor at McMaster University, said, "People may think that ICU patients are too sick for physical activity" but the study proved that "if patients start in-bed cycling two weeks into their ICU stay, they will walk farther at hospital discharge."

The results obtained indicate that doing the exercise in the first four days by patients who had a stable blood flow rates is safe and effective. The problems associated with restricted physical movement such as muscle weakness and difficulty in walking after discharge from the ICU are common in patients undergoing treatment in the ICU. In such conditions, doing a simple in-bed exercise can be highly beneficial for the patients.

Tagsintensive care, Cycling, TryCycle, ICU

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Succe...

Heart Attack Rates On High; Christmas Holiday Season Not So Good For The Heart

Mass Campaigning For Truvada; HIV Prevention Drug Is The Last Hope For Gilead

Air Pollution In China Breaks All Records; Air Pollutants Are Off The Charts In ...

Angelina Jolie Breast Cancer Genetic Testing News Contributed In Creating Awaren...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

Neuroscience Of Generosity: How The Brain Could Be Wired Into Kindness
Gravitational Waves

Biggest Science Breakthroughs In 2016
Illegal Trading

Literally 'Tons' Of Pangolins Seized In China
Cat

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. People Can Decide The Smell Of Their Fart; Study Reveals Why Farts Stink
  3. Obama Administration Got Little Time To Protect The Arctic Refuge From Oil Development
  1. Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
  2. Human Ancestors Much More Smarter Than Imagined; They Traveled By Sea And Buried Their Dead
  3. A Bird Brain Has Better Chances To Survive Climate Change, Scientists Say
  4. Talking And Maintaining Eye Contact Simultaneously Slows Down The Brain
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' Wax Figure Receives A Manicure

Wolverine-Like Material Is In, Can Self-Heal And Is Low Cost
Cheetah

Cheetahs On The Verge Of Extinction
Scenes From Uluru Still Captivating Tourists

The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To Heavy Rains
Why Farts Stink

People Can Decide The Smell Of Their Fart; Study Reveals Why Farts Stink
Real Time Analytics