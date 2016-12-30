Chain Of Volcanic Eruptions To Hit All Continents In Near Future, Volcanologists Say

2016 recorded awakening of many volcanoes across the globe.

As 2016 is coming to an end in a couple of days, people across the world are reviewing the major developments that took place in the year. One of the most important and possibly troublesome developments of the year was the awakening of many volcanoes in different continents of the planet.

According to leading volcanologists, these active volcanoes including Campli Flegrei volcano near Naples, Italy, Japanese Sakurajima volcano, the Pavlof volcano situated in Aleutian Islands, Alaska, and many more have been inactive for many years. The geological activities around these volcanoes indicate that they have been receiving active magma inputs for many years.

Giovanni Chiodin, a volcanologist at the Italian National Institute of Geophysics in Rome and his team of researchers found evidence, which proves that the Campli Flegrei volcano is about to reach its critical pressure point. After which, it is certainly going to blast masses of dangerous hot gases, magma and ashes. An uplifting has also been recorded inside the volcano, which has turned the alert level from green to yellow, according to The CostaRica News.

Furthermore, volcanoes belonging to several other continents have also registered considerable activities in 2016, concomitant with earthquakes, eruption of gases and magma. The Sakurajima volcano of Japan is said to have turned active after the two major earthquakes that hit Asian countries on April 29, 2016. Similar trends were observed in the Pavlof volcano in Alaska, USA, which registered an eruption on March 28 of this year and the Popocatepetl volcano, Puebla, Mexico, that erupted columns of fumes and ash on March 19, The News Recorder reported.

Scientists are yet to find out whether there is any interlink among these separate events. As of now, people inhabiting these volcanic regions are living in a state of uncertainty and panic. Though it is expected that these geological turn events may be an indication of possible volcanic eruptions in the future, the exact when and where details cannot be predicted as of now, Giovanni Chiodini informed.

