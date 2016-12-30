Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Elon Musk spacex international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Hubble Discovers Intensely Bright Galaxy Hosting Megamaser

Brooke James
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 03:20 AM EST
Hubble Telescope Captures Star Cluster
This is how Spiderweb Galaxy progresses and how the activities are happening in the galaxies. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

More than 370 million lightyears away from Earth is a remarkable galaxy recently discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope.

The galaxy, known as IRAS 16399-0937, is also said to be more exciting and more futuristic than most as it is home to a megamaser -- essentially a microwave beam-like light amplificator that creates intense beams. These objects, according to Mail Online, are said to be 100 million times brighter found than those in other galaxies like the Milky Way.

However, in the case of the IRAS 16399-0937, the beams emitted are microwave and not visible light. The image from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope already combined observations captured across the wavelengths by the Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Near Infrared Camera and Multi-Object Spectrometer.

With the data, scientists found that the galaxy has a double nucleus with two separate cores believed to be in the process of merging. The two bodies are more than 11,000 lightyears apart but are interacting and are also said to lie within the same swirl of cosmic gas and dust, creating a rather unusual shape.

Phys.org noted that the nuclei are actuall very different as well, with the IRAS 16399S (South) appearing as a starburst region, and IRAS 16399N (North) appearing as a LINER nucleus (or a Low Ionization Nuclear Emission Region, which mostly has weakly ionized or neutral atoms of gases). What is interesting, however, is that the northern nucleus also hosts a black hole, which is about 100 million times the mass of our own Sun.

Still, this is not the first time that masers made headlines. NASA revealed earlier this year that it found a mysterious object in the Milky Way to be still in its embryotic stage of existence. However, such object has already showed signs of being both extremely young and extremely old, confusing scientists over its true nature.

Tagsmegamaser, New Galaxy, Light, Black Hole, IRAS 16399-0937, hubble

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Brightest Supernova Seen May Be Black Hole Eating A Star

Cape Town Scientists Discover One Of the Largest Objects In The Universe

Galaxy Collision Produces Massive ‘Eye’

Hubble Discovers Intensely Bright Galaxy Hosting Megamaser

Elon Musk's SpaceX Teases Photo Of Falcon Heavy Rocket

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

Neuroscience Of Generosity: How The Brain Could Be Wired Into Kindness
Gravitational Waves

Biggest Science Breakthroughs In 2016
Illegal Trading

Literally 'Tons' Of Pangolins Seized In China
Cat

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. People Can Decide The Smell Of Their Fart; Study Reveals Why Farts Stink
  3. Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
  1. Obama Administration Got Little Time To Protect The Arctic Refuge From Oil Development
  2. Human Ancestors Much More Smarter Than Imagined; They Traveled By Sea And Buried Their Dead
  3. A Bird Brain Has Better Chances To Survive Climate Change, Scientists Say
  4. Talking And Maintaining Eye Contact Simultaneously Slows Down The Brain
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' Wax Figure Receives A Manicure

Wolverine-Like Material Is In, Can Self-Heal And Is Low Cost
Cheetah

Cheetahs On The Verge Of Extinction
Scenes From Uluru Still Captivating Tourists

The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To Heavy Rains
Why Farts Stink

People Can Decide The Smell Of Their Fart; Study Reveals Why Farts Stink
Real Time Analytics