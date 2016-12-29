Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Mars Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Selfie With Aliens? European Space Agency To Fit New Selfie Mirror Into Its Mars Rover

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 05:20 AM EST
Selfie With Aliens?
The selfie mirror will allow looking for signs of life on Mars from a new angle. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : AB Video Studio/YouTube screenshot)

After the success of the NASA Curiosity rover launch and its valuable contribution in studying Mars over the years, the European Space Agency (ESA) is now set to launch its own ExoMars rover in 2020. ESA has added some extra features, after considering the advantages and pitfalls in the design of the NASA Curiosity rover.

For the first time in history, ExoMars rover will be equipped with a selfie mirror along with the camera, which will be fitted onto the head of the rover. The camera will capture the panoramic views of the surface of Mars while the selfie mirror will help in taking pictures of the rover itself. The rover will be transmitting back the images to ESA. It is speculated that the ExoMars rover will provide valuable information regarding the unsolved mysteries and myths related to the Red Planet.

The selfie mirror was designed by a team of scientists at Aberystwyth University under the aegis of ESA. Dr. Matthew Gunn led a team of skilled researchers and scientists to develop the selfie mirror for ExoMars rover. According to him, the selfie mirror is a key component of the space mission, which is expected to cost around £1 billion (US$1,225,850,000), according to South Wales Evening Post.

"For the first time the selfie mirror will allow the rover to see itself on the Martian surface" and it is also supposed to "give us another view of the rover under the wheels to see if there are any blockages or anything," Dr. Gunn said. This is considered crucial, especially after the NASA Curiosity rover experienced a technical snag in the drilling operation. The selfie mirror may provide a way to monitor the surface lying beneath the rover and its drilling components.

It is also suggested that the selfie mirror images will also help in finding out the best places on the Martian surface to search for signs of existence of life on Mars.

Tagslife on Mars, Mars Rover, Selfie, Curiosity Rover, Red Planet, Mars, ESA, selfie mirror, Aliens

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Social Media Policy Is Breaking Boundaries And Expanding The Outreach Of Sp...

After Earth’s Atmosphere Becomes Like Mars’; Humans Will Be Like In The Mart...

UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NA...

NASA Daily News: Government Intervention In NASA Policy Formation A Big Challeng...

SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

Neuroscience Of Generosity: How The Brain Could Be Wired Into Kindness
Gravitational Waves

Biggest Science Breakthroughs In 2016
Illegal Trading

Literally 'Tons' Of Pangolins Seized In China
Cat

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. Wind Tunnel Testing Underway For More Powerful Version Of NASA’s Space Launch System
  3. 'Passengers' News: Find Out What Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence Want To Know About NASA And Space
  1. Ovarian Cancer: Real Life Inspirational Story About The Silent Killer Disease
  2. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  3. Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
  4. Scientists Made Electrical Wires From The Smallest Diamond In The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' Wax Figure Receives A Manicure

Wolverine-Like Material Is In, Can Self-Heal And Is Low Cost
Cheetah

Cheetahs On The Verge Of Extinction
Scenes From Uluru Still Captivating Tourists

The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To Heavy Rains
Why Farts Stink

People Can Decide The Smell Of Their Fart; Study Reveals Why Farts Stink
Real Time Analytics