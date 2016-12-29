Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Mars Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Disintegration Of Dark Matter Calculated For The First Time

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 05:08 AM EST
Disintegration Of Dark Matter Calculated For The First Time
Russian scientists were able to successfully calculate the concentration of dark matter in the universe just after the Bing Bang happened.
(Photo : люба Коршун/YouTube screenshot)

Dark matter present in the universe has intrigued scientists for decades. Scientists believe that the variations in cosmological parameters are influenced by the dark matter. However, the exact role and proportion of dark matter in the universe remained unexplored. For the first time, a group of Russian scientists were able to calculate the proportion of dark matter in the modern day universe.

The findings were published in the Journal of Physical Review D. and the article highlighted how much of the illustrious dark matter may have been lost after the Big Bbang and what would be its corresponding size as of now.

The existence of dark matter was first suspected by astronomers in the 1930s, after Fritz Zwicky discovered that a cluster of galaxies belonging to the Coma Berenices constellation were moving under the influence of gravitation force from an unseen cosmic source, which was further named as the dark matter, The Science Explorer reported.

According to experts, though the exact nature of dark matter has not been understood by scientists yet, exploring its properties may help in understanding the fluctuations in the cosmic microwave background radiation temperature, recorded by the Planck Telescope.

Scientists analyzed the data collected by the Planck Telescope and made a comparative analysis with the data obtained from DDM model and the standard ΛCDM (Lambda-cold dark matter) model with stable dark matter. The results showed that the DDM model is the one that was consistent with data. Combining the results with the data collected on various other cosmological effects, the researchers could successfully estimate that the concentration of disintegrating dark matter is near about 2 to 5 percent, according to UPI.

Igor Tkachev, Department of Experimental Physics, INR, said, "This means that in today's universe, there is 5 percent less dark matter than in the recombination era."

He is also the co-author of the study and clarified that, "We are not currently able to say how quickly this unstable part decayed; dark matter may still be disintegrating even now, although that would be a different and considerably more complex model."

TagsCosmic radiation, Big Bang, Dark Matter

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Aliens Are Trying To Communicate With Humans? Fast Radio Burst Signals From Deep...

Incredible Aerospace Engineering Shown In The 'Passengers' Movie; But How Much O...

NASA Grants $487,259 Funding For Studying Cosmic Rays; America And Japan's Inter...

Total Solar Eclipse Will Occur In August 2017, Scientists Gear Up For Studying T...

Selfie With Aliens? European Space Agency To Fit New Selfie Mirror Into Its Mars...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

Neuroscience Of Generosity: How The Brain Could Be Wired Into Kindness
Gravitational Waves

Biggest Science Breakthroughs In 2016
Illegal Trading

Literally 'Tons' Of Pangolins Seized In China
Cat

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. Wind Tunnel Testing Underway For More Powerful Version Of NASA’s Space Launch System
  3. 'Passengers' News: Find Out What Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence Want To Know About NASA And Space
  1. Ovarian Cancer: Real Life Inspirational Story About The Silent Killer Disease
  2. Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
  3. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  4. Scientists Made Electrical Wires From The Smallest Diamond In The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' Wax Figure Receives A Manicure

Wolverine-Like Material Is In, Can Self-Heal And Is Low Cost
Cheetah

Cheetahs On The Verge Of Extinction
Scenes From Uluru Still Captivating Tourists

The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To Heavy Rains
Why Farts Stink

People Can Decide The Smell Of Their Fart; Study Reveals Why Farts Stink
Real Time Analytics