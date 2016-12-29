Disintegration Of Dark Matter Calculated For The First Time

Russian scientists were able to successfully calculate the concentration of dark matter in the universe just after the Bing Bang happened.

Dark matter present in the universe has intrigued scientists for decades. Scientists believe that the variations in cosmological parameters are influenced by the dark matter. However, the exact role and proportion of dark matter in the universe remained unexplored. For the first time, a group of Russian scientists were able to calculate the proportion of dark matter in the modern day universe.

The findings were published in the Journal of Physical Review D. and the article highlighted how much of the illustrious dark matter may have been lost after the Big Bbang and what would be its corresponding size as of now.

The existence of dark matter was first suspected by astronomers in the 1930s, after Fritz Zwicky discovered that a cluster of galaxies belonging to the Coma Berenices constellation were moving under the influence of gravitation force from an unseen cosmic source, which was further named as the dark matter, The Science Explorer reported.

According to experts, though the exact nature of dark matter has not been understood by scientists yet, exploring its properties may help in understanding the fluctuations in the cosmic microwave background radiation temperature, recorded by the Planck Telescope.

Scientists analyzed the data collected by the Planck Telescope and made a comparative analysis with the data obtained from DDM model and the standard ΛCDM (Lambda-cold dark matter) model with stable dark matter. The results showed that the DDM model is the one that was consistent with data. Combining the results with the data collected on various other cosmological effects, the researchers could successfully estimate that the concentration of disintegrating dark matter is near about 2 to 5 percent, according to UPI.

Igor Tkachev, Department of Experimental Physics, INR, said, "This means that in today's universe, there is 5 percent less dark matter than in the recombination era."

He is also the co-author of the study and clarified that, "We are not currently able to say how quickly this unstable part decayed; dark matter may still be disintegrating even now, although that would be a different and considerably more complex model."

