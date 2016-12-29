Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Mars Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Neuroscience Of Generosity: How The Brain Could Be Wired Into Kindness

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 04:38 AM EST
Brain
Scientists found a way to wire the brain into kindness.
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Generous people are happy people. As this saying encourages people to be kind, a neuroscience study shows how the brain could be manipulated into making people give more.

The Huffington Post reported that a study published in the journal Social Neuroscience says that the brain could actually be wired to make people nice. By reducing activities in the areas responsible for impulse control, scientists found out that people are likely to be more generous and kind.

Neural pathways could be enhanced or restricted of empathetic feelings, said study's co-author Dr. Marco Lacoboni, a professor of psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles. He added that this treatment could help people with impaired social cognition.

For the study, the team disabled some areas in the participants' prefrontal cortex -- the part of the brain that they believed was in charge of limiting a person's generosity. With the use of the theta-burst Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), the scientists targeted two areas in the prefrontal cortex for 40 seconds.

"Recent research suggests that prosocial outcomes in sharing games arise from prefrontal control of self-maximizing impulses," the researchers wrote. "We used continuous theta burst stimulation (cTBS) to disrupt the functioning of two prefrontal areas, the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) and the dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (DMPFC)."

According to results, disabling these specific areas prompted the participants to be 50 percent more generous with the money they were given to distribute among people based on their computer profiles.

"Knocking out these areas appears to free your ability to feel for others," said co-author and neuroscientist Leonardo Christov-Moore from the University of California.

"The cornerstone of social cognition is empathy. So, in principle, by increasing empathy one could increase social cognition in people," Iacoboni explained. You could modulate control areas for social behavior. That would be a big deal."

TagsBrain, neuroscience, Generosity, Prefrontal Cortex, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Here Is Why People Cannot Maintain Eye Contact

Scientists Found A New Way To Boost Self-Confidence

The Neuroscience Of Imagination: This Is What Happens In The Brain When People I...

Women Are Less Disrupted By Music Than Men, New Study Says

Happiness Depends On Feeling Better Than Earning More, Says New Study

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

Neuroscience Of Generosity: How The Brain Could Be Wired Into Kindness
Gravitational Waves

Biggest Science Breakthroughs In 2016
Illegal Trading

Literally 'Tons' Of Pangolins Seized In China
Cat

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. Wind Tunnel Testing Underway For More Powerful Version Of NASA’s Space Launch System
  3. 'Passengers' News: Find Out What Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence Want To Know About NASA And Space
  1. Ovarian Cancer: Real Life Inspirational Story About The Silent Killer Disease
  2. Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
  3. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  4. Scientists Made Electrical Wires From The Smallest Diamond In The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' Wax Figure Receives A Manicure

Wolverine-Like Material Is In, Can Self-Heal And Is Low Cost
Cheetah

Cheetahs On The Verge Of Extinction
Scenes From Uluru Still Captivating Tourists

The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To Heavy Rains
Why Farts Stink

People Can Decide The Smell Of Their Fart; Study Reveals Why Farts Stink
Real Time Analytics