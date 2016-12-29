Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Mars Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Are Humans Inviting Alien Invasion? Sending Radio Signals Into Deep Space Will Be A Mistake?

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 02:30 AM EST
Are We Inviting Alien Invasion?
Humans have been trying to search for signs of alien existence for decades. Now scientists will send messages so that aliens can find us.
(Photo : Aban Tech/YouTube screenshot)

The scientists from Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence International (METI) organization are planning to send radio and laser signals to aliens living on other Earth-like exoplanets, somewhere in deep space. They are currently working on an interstellar messaging technology and will be ready to make the transmission by the end of 2018.

METI will make use of the already existing facilities, including the Arecibo Observatory and the radio telescope present in Puerto Rico to send repeated alien-friendly frequencies into the deep space. According to the group of scientists working on the project, the signals will help "test the hypothesis that a powerful, intentional, information-rich signal from Earth may elicit a response from extraterrestrial intelligence," RT reported.

Douglas Vakoch, METI President, said, "If we want to start an exchange over the course of many generations, we want to learn and share information." 

Are Humans Making a Mistake?

The METI organization is based on the Project Cyclops, which was proposed way back in the 1970s. The project was, however, shut down at that time due to an outrageous estimated budget of $10 billion. The METI was initiated in 2015 with a strategic plan of action. Though the project seems ambitious and will help in unraveling unsolved mysteries of alien existence, according to some experts, it is a huge mistake, The Christian Post reported.

According to Mark Buchanan, a U.S. physicist, the scientists of the METI organization are going to invite troubles. He published an article in the Nature Physics journal, in which he wrote, "We have almost zero idea of whether aliens are likely to be dangerous."

This also raises the possibility of an alien invasion in the future, if extraterrestrial beings or aliens did find us. It would be too late if there is an alien invasion.

In the defense of METI, Douglas Vakoch also published an article in Nature, in which he said that it is too late to be worrying about alien invasion, because if there really occurs an alien civilization on other planets, which is more advanced than humans, then they must have already detected our presence in the past.

"The risk we most often hear about - alien invasion - is simply not plausible," he said.

Tagsalien existence, Interstellar, Extraterrestrials, METI, Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence International

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Aliens Are Trying To Communicate With Humans? Fast Radio Burst Signals From Deep...

UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NA...

Aliens Are Real Or Not: People Will Find Out Soon, Thanks To The Telescope Micro...

Life On Mars Exists, Study Of Fossils From Hydrothermal Vents And Hot Springs Su...

USAF And UFOs Have Joined Forces; USAF Acquired Alien UFO Technology, According ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

Neuroscience Of Generosity: How The Brain Could Be Wired Into Kindness
Gravitational Waves

Biggest Science Breakthroughs In 2016
Illegal Trading

Literally 'Tons' Of Pangolins Seized In China
Cat

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. Wind Tunnel Testing Underway For More Powerful Version Of NASA’s Space Launch System
  3. 'Passengers' News: Find Out What Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence Want To Know About NASA And Space
  1. Ovarian Cancer: Real Life Inspirational Story About The Silent Killer Disease
  2. Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
  3. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  4. Scientists Made Electrical Wires From The Smallest Diamond In The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' Wax Figure Receives A Manicure

Wolverine-Like Material Is In, Can Self-Heal And Is Low Cost
Cheetah

Cheetahs On The Verge Of Extinction
Scenes From Uluru Still Captivating Tourists

The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To Heavy Rains
Why Farts Stink

People Can Decide The Smell Of Their Fart; Study Reveals Why Farts Stink
Real Time Analytics