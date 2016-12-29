Are Aliens Trying To Get In Touch With Humans?

Did these FRBs come from aliens?

Scientists have detected strong radio signals from space, which may have come from aliens trying to communicate with humans.

New York Post reported that extraterrestrials might have been trying to contact Earthlings after astronomers from the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico and experts with the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia found six new fast radio bursts (FRBs) coming from a region 3 billion lightyears away from Earth.

Published in the Astrophysical Journal, the radio signals dubbed as FRB 1211102 reportedly came from a course towards the constellation Auriga. This discovery was the first and only occurrence of radio signals being detected twice in the same location and has already been added to a total of 17 FRBs found in the area.

According to the report, the Green Bank Telescope was able to detect five FRBs, while the Arecibo Observatory recorded one burst. Signals from the same location were also found in 2012 and earlier this year.

While experts say that these FRBs may possibly come from solar flares by a neutron star, there is also a potential that these signals may have come from extraterrestrials.

"Whether FRB 121102 is a unique object in the currently known sample of FRBs, or all FRBs are capable of repeating, its characterization is extremely important to understanding fast extragalactic radio transients," the scientists wrote in their statement.

Although Stephen Hawking would not be surprised to find out that aliens are indeed trying to get in touch with humans, The Guardian previously reported that the renowned physicist has warned about the dangers of Earthlings responding to extraterrestrial calls.

"One day we might receive a signal from a planet like Gliese 832c, but we should be wary of answering back," Stephen Hawking said. "If so they will be vastly more powerful and may not see us as any more valuable than we see bacteria."

