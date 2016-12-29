Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Mars Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 04:00 AM EST
Cat
Over a hundred of cats are infected with bird flu in New York animal shelter.
(Photo : Wang He/Getty Images)

The NYC Department of Health reported the first ever case of a person who was infected with bird flu from a shelter cat in New York City. The virus is the H7N2, a strain of influenza A virus that could be contracted through exposure from an infected cat.

Dr. Mary Bassett, the City Health Commissioner, stated that their investigation confirms that the risk to human health from H7N2 is low, but they are urging New Yorkers who have adopted cats from a shelter or rescue group within the past three weeks to be alert for symptoms in their pets. She further stated that they are contacting people who may have been exposed and offering to test as appropriate.

CBS reports that the H7N2 or also referred to as avian or bird flu spread among more than 100 cats that lived at Animal Care Centers of NYC shelters. The employees and the volunteers were tested. On the other hand, only the veterinarian, who worked with sick cats, was the one infected. It is reported that the veterinarian had only mild symptoms in a short period and has fully recovered.

This is not only the case of H7N2 spread from cat to human but also the first time it jumps from bird to cat. The NYC Health Department reported that there have been no documented cases of human-to-human transmission.

The officials also said there is no need for anyone to panic and abandon their pets. The risk of their cat being infected by H7N2 is extremely low, particularly outside New York City. On the other hand, they advise to watch out for signs of the virus such as coughing, sneezing, loss of appetite, fever and discharge from the nose or eyes. Currently, the health officials are having their investigation to guarantee that no human cases have gone undetected, according to Science Alert.

TagsBird Flu, Virus, influenza, New York City

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

2.5 Metric Tons Of 'Plastic Rice' Or 'Fake Rice' Confiscated In Nigeria

Health Alert: Air Pollution Carries Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria, Study Reveals

Europe's Air Pollution Causes Around 467,000 Premature Deaths A Year, EEA Warns

Essential Oils That Could Ease The Symptoms Of Asthma And Prevent Asthma Attacks

How To Keep Yourself From Acquiring Type 2 Diabetes

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

Neuroscience Of Generosity: How The Brain Could Be Wired Into Kindness
Gravitational Waves

Biggest Science Breakthroughs In 2016
Illegal Trading

Literally 'Tons' Of Pangolins Seized In China
Cat

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. Wind Tunnel Testing Underway For More Powerful Version Of NASA’s Space Launch System
  3. 'Passengers' News: Find Out What Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence Want To Know About NASA And Space
  1. Ovarian Cancer: Real Life Inspirational Story About The Silent Killer Disease
  2. Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
  3. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  4. Scientists Made Electrical Wires From The Smallest Diamond In The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' Wax Figure Receives A Manicure

Wolverine-Like Material Is In, Can Self-Heal And Is Low Cost
Cheetah

Cheetahs On The Verge Of Extinction
Scenes From Uluru Still Captivating Tourists

The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To Heavy Rains
Why Farts Stink

People Can Decide The Smell Of Their Fart; Study Reveals Why Farts Stink
Real Time Analytics