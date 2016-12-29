Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Mars Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Scientists Plan To Send Transmission To Proxima B; Is This A New Strategy For Alien Contact?

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 03:30 AM EST
Spectacular Perseid Meteor Shower Can Be Seen Across The Night Skies
Scientists from Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence plan to send transmission to Proxima b, which is the closest-Earth like exoplanet. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/GettyImages)

The scientists are planning to send a powerful transmission to Proxima B, which is the closest Earth-like exoplanet of the Solar System. Some speculate that this could be a way to send the message to aliens in outer space.

The Messaging Extra Terrestrial Intelligence, METI, a new San Francisco-based organization, aims to send the transmission to the nearest star Proxima Centauri and other distant neighborhoods that are hundreds or thousands of lightyears away by the end of 2018.

Douglas Vakoch, the president of the METI, stated that if they want to start an exchange over the course of many generations, they want to learn and share information. He further stated that the plan could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

METI wants to have laser or radio signals that would beam out to Proxima b. This exoplanet orbits Proxima Centauri, which is the closest star to the Solar System and around 4.25 lightyears away from the Earth. One of their works includes determining what they should say and considering the possibility that other lifeforms will have developed the same mathematical laws and scientific hypotheses that they have. The organization needs $1 million to fund the staff and building the powerful transmitter in an isolated location, according to Mercury News.

Meanwhile, the physicist, Mark Buchanan, seems to argue with the organization's plan. He said that they might be searching for trouble if they start flinging messages out into space. Likewise, Stephen Hawking said that it is too risky to try and chat to civilizations that are probably far more advanced than humans are. On the other hand, the experts at METI are certain that the benefits of reaching out into space and learning more about the place in the universe outweigh the risks, according to Science Alert.

Douglas Vakoch said that perhaps for some civilizations...they need to take the initiative to make the first contact. He further said that the role of the scientist is to test hypotheses. In METI, they can empirically test the hypotheses that transmitting an intentional signal will elicit a reply.

Tagsproxima b, Earth, Universe, Transmission, Aliens, extraterrestrial intelligence, METI

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Is Extraterrestrial Intelligence Trying To Make Contact? 6 More Mysterious Radio...

Massive Superclusters Of Galaxies Found Near The Milky Way

Small Trough Network Spotted On Mars Could Become Martian 'Spiders'

NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Captures Image Of Mimas That Seems To Collide With Pla...

Selfie With Aliens? European Space Agency To Fit New Selfie Mirror Into Its Mars...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

Neuroscience Of Generosity: How The Brain Could Be Wired Into Kindness
Gravitational Waves

Biggest Science Breakthroughs In 2016
Illegal Trading

Literally 'Tons' Of Pangolins Seized In China
Cat

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. Wind Tunnel Testing Underway For More Powerful Version Of NASA’s Space Launch System
  3. 'Passengers' News: Find Out What Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence Want To Know About NASA And Space
  1. Ovarian Cancer: Real Life Inspirational Story About The Silent Killer Disease
  2. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  3. Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
  4. Scientists Made Electrical Wires From The Smallest Diamond In The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' Wax Figure Receives A Manicure

Wolverine-Like Material Is In, Can Self-Heal And Is Low Cost
Cheetah

Cheetahs On The Verge Of Extinction
Scenes From Uluru Still Captivating Tourists

The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To Heavy Rains
Why Farts Stink

People Can Decide The Smell Of Their Fart; Study Reveals Why Farts Stink
Real Time Analytics