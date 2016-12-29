Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Mars Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To Heavy Rains

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 03:10 AM EST
Scenes From Uluru Still Captivating Tourists
A general view of Uluru is seen as it rains on November 28, 2013 in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia. Uluru/ Ayers Rock is a large sandstone formation situated in central Australia approximately 335km from Alice Springs. The site and its surrounding area is scared to the Anangu people, the Indigenous people of this area and is visited by over 250,000 people each year.

(Photo : Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)

The huge red rock of Uluru-Kata National Park became vast waterfalls due to heavy rains. It is temporarily closed to the public as of this time for safety concerns.

Mike Misso, the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park manager, said that there is a lot of water coming off the rock, and what it does is just channels across the ring around Uluru, some of those roads there were flooded by about 300 to 400 mm of rain. He described it as quite spectacular, yet very hazardous road conditions.

Science Alert reports that on the night of Christmas, about 61.4 mm of rain fell from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said that it was a once-in-50-year rainfall event. Pauline Vicary, the Northern Territory Police Central Desert Division acting superintendent, said that between 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, there was about 398 mm of rain that fell in the Kintore near Uluru.

News.com.au reports that there were six tourists missing in the Northern Territory. The good news is that they were rescued and no injuries were reported. On the other hand, they were brought to the medical clinic for precautionary checks.

The police stated that NT Police and Emergency Services are glad to report that the search team has located the last two missing people. They further stated that both are now at the Kintore clinic receiving medical treatment.

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park is situated in the Northern Territory in Australia. The Uluru or also known as the Ayers Rock, which is a large sandstone rock formation, lies in the park. The Kata Tjuta or referred to as Olgas, which is a large dome rock formation, can also be seen in the said park. The area of the park is about 1,326 square kilometers (512 sq mi). The Uluru National Park is listed with UNESCO World Heritage sites. 

TagsUluru-Kata National Park, Australia, red rock, Uluru, Kata Tjuta

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Arctic Temperature Could Be Up To 20 Degrees Hotter Than The Average, A Record B...

Trillions Of Insects Migrate Above The Skies Of UK

The Unusual Thundersnow Hits The Summits Of Hawaii's Tallest Volcanoes

The Birth Of An Ice Cloud Discovered For The First Time

Ocean Advocate: Lewis Pugh Swims In Antarctica To Raise Ocean Protection Awarene...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

Neuroscience Of Generosity: How The Brain Could Be Wired Into Kindness
Gravitational Waves

Biggest Science Breakthroughs In 2016
Illegal Trading

Literally 'Tons' Of Pangolins Seized In China
Cat

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. Wind Tunnel Testing Underway For More Powerful Version Of NASA’s Space Launch System
  3. 'Passengers' News: Find Out What Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence Want To Know About NASA And Space
  1. Ovarian Cancer: Real Life Inspirational Story About The Silent Killer Disease
  2. Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
  3. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  4. Scientists Made Electrical Wires From The Smallest Diamond In The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' Wax Figure Receives A Manicure

Wolverine-Like Material Is In, Can Self-Heal And Is Low Cost
Cheetah

Cheetahs On The Verge Of Extinction
Scenes From Uluru Still Captivating Tourists

The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To Heavy Rains
Why Farts Stink

People Can Decide The Smell Of Their Fart; Study Reveals Why Farts Stink
Real Time Analytics