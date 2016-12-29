The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To Heavy Rains

A general view of Uluru is seen as it rains on November 28, 2013 in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia. Uluru/ Ayers Rock is a large sandstone formation situated in central Australia approximately 335km from Alice Springs. The site and its surrounding area is scared to the Anangu people, the Indigenous people of this area and is visited by over 250,000 people each year.



The huge red rock of Uluru-Kata National Park became vast waterfalls due to heavy rains. It is temporarily closed to the public as of this time for safety concerns.

Mike Misso, the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park manager, said that there is a lot of water coming off the rock, and what it does is just channels across the ring around Uluru, some of those roads there were flooded by about 300 to 400 mm of rain. He described it as quite spectacular, yet very hazardous road conditions.

Uluru flooded - an emblematic shot at the end of a year when everything seemed to be upended. #2016 pic.twitter.com/ijek7lUb2m — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) December 26, 2016

Science Alert reports that on the night of Christmas, about 61.4 mm of rain fell from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said that it was a once-in-50-year rainfall event. Pauline Vicary, the Northern Territory Police Central Desert Division acting superintendent, said that between 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, there was about 398 mm of rain that fell in the Kintore near Uluru.

News.com.au reports that there were six tourists missing in the Northern Territory. The good news is that they were rescued and no injuries were reported. On the other hand, they were brought to the medical clinic for precautionary checks.

The police stated that NT Police and Emergency Services are glad to report that the search team has located the last two missing people. They further stated that both are now at the Kintore clinic receiving medical treatment.

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park is situated in the Northern Territory in Australia. The Uluru or also known as the Ayers Rock, which is a large sandstone rock formation, lies in the park. The Kata Tjuta or referred to as Olgas, which is a large dome rock formation, can also be seen in the said park. The area of the park is about 1,326 square kilometers (512 sq mi). The Uluru National Park is listed with UNESCO World Heritage sites.

