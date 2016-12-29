Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Mars Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Wolverine-Like Material Is In, Can Self-Heal And Is Low Cost

Alex Davis
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 03:00 AM EST
Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' Wax Figure Receives A Manicure
The new "Wolverine-like" material is low cost and can self-heal.
(Photo : Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

The character of Wolverine from Marvel Comics may be true to life. Scientists developed a highly stretchable, self-healing, transparent material that can be used to start up artificial muscles.

The new product is low cost because it is made with a soft, rubber-like material. It can stretch up to 50 times its original length. It can also heal by itself from a scissor cut in the space of 24 hours at a room temperature. The material can stretch two times its original length in just a span of 5 minutes after being cut, according to Science Alert.

Also, the material is an iconic conductor, of which it is capable of conducting electricity over the flow of ions. It is the first time that scientists connected an iconic conductor with the self-healing properties.

The study team from the University of California, Riverside and the Univerity of Colorado shared that it could be used in robotics, batteries, electronic devices and biosensors. A researcher from UC Riverside and also a fan of Wolverine, Chao Wang, said that, "Creating a material with all these properties has been a puzzle for years. We did that and now are just beginning to explore the applications."

Though the stretchable and transparent iconic conductors have been developed before, combining these with the self-healing properties has proven to be tricky. For the material to self-heal, the researchers usually need non-covalent bonds between the individual molecules, which cannot share electrons.

The challenge is that to pass electricity through these bonds, it would degrade them. It is a problem for the self-healing material to keep self-healing.

As follows, Chao Wang searched for a solution. He used an ion-dipole interaction to hold the molecules together. It enables to combine charged ions with polar molecules, wherein the one end of the molecules has a positive charge and the other end has a negative.

In a report by Science Daily, the experts used two layers of the new material that have a transparent membrane in between, for them to create the artificial muscle prototype. It can move in return to the electrical signals. The response is the same way how the human muscles move when the brain gives the signal.

However, researchers need more time to perfect the material. But, the unique combination of properties could make the future robots and electronic devices much more resilient.

TagsWolverine, Self-heal, Research, Univerity of Colorado, University of California Riverside

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mars Mission Space Suit Is Coming! Will NASA Team Up With Rhode Island School Of...

United States Military Develops A New Technology To Blow The Enemy's Missile In ...

Restore-L To Refuel And Service NASA Satellites In Orbit

Artificial Muscle Is In! You Would Not Believe What It Is Made Up -- MIT Researc...

Technology Breakthrough: Experts Added Artificial Skin On Home Care Robots

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Brain

Neuroscience Of Generosity: How The Brain Could Be Wired Into Kindness
Gravitational Waves

Biggest Science Breakthroughs In 2016
Illegal Trading

Literally 'Tons' Of Pangolins Seized In China
Cat

First Case Of Bird Flu From Infected Cat To Human In New York Reported

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. Wind Tunnel Testing Underway For More Powerful Version Of NASA’s Space Launch System
  3. 'Passengers' News: Find Out What Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence Want To Know About NASA And Space
  1. Ovarian Cancer: Real Life Inspirational Story About The Silent Killer Disease
  2. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  3. Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
  4. Scientists Made Electrical Wires From The Smallest Diamond In The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' Wax Figure Receives A Manicure

Wolverine-Like Material Is In, Can Self-Heal And Is Low Cost
Cheetah

Cheetahs On The Verge Of Extinction
Scenes From Uluru Still Captivating Tourists

The Massive Red Rock Of Uluru National Park Turns Into Vast Water Falls Due To Heavy Rains
Why Farts Stink

People Can Decide The Smell Of Their Fart; Study Reveals Why Farts Stink
Real Time Analytics