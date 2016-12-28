Human Ancestors Much More Smarter Than Imagined; They Traveled By Sea And Buried Their Dead

Archeologists found proof of intelligent thinking in our ancestors.

Archeologists have been studying and analyzing the various artifacts, figurines and pottery vessels found in the Naxos and other islands of the Cyclades. Many of them indicate that, on the contrary of people's earlier beliefs, it was the Neanderthals who traveled in ships and crossed the seas to form human colonies on these islands.

Tristan Carter, expert archeologist at McMaster University in Hamilton, who has been studying the pieces of rocks and other items retrieved from the Naxos, said, "The stone tools they were finding on the site looked nothing like the stone tools that had ever been found before on prehistoric sites in the Cycladic Islands."

It is believed that the Cyclades were first inhabited by farmers who arrived via sea around 9,000 years ago. It was thought that human beings with fully developed brains would have the technological and cognitive abilities to venture into such expeditions.

However, recent excavations made in the Naxos revealed the presence of stone tools, which were most probably used by the Paleolithic people, the ancient humanoids. Most of these investigations were made by Carter and his team in the year 2013 and revealed that human first arrived on the islands of the Aegean Sea, about 250,000 years ago.

It is being proposed that the first people to arrive and settle in the Cyclades were Neanderthals or their ancestors belonging to Homo heidelbergensis or Homo erectus species, according to The Star.

Tom Leppard, Renfrew Fellow in Archeology at University of Cambridge, said, "If things like erectus were deliberately zooming around bodies of water 1.5 million years ago, that would be an absolutely massive deal for overturning our received understanding for how these creatures think and behave."

According to a statement made by Carter, it said, "Research over the last couple decades has just perpetually shown us that all of these characters are more capable, more complex that we thought" and that "it's all about the archeology of ego in us."

Many of the archeological evidence that prove that human ancestors were much more advanced and intelligent than perceived by us are still under debate. It seems that we do not actually know much about our ancestors as of yet.

