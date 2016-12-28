Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change international space station global warming Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

133 New Species Of Plants And Animals Discovered In 2016

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 03:20 AM EST
133 New Species
Scientists recorded 133 new species in the year 2016, which included plants, fishes, insects and other animals.
(Photo : UNREAL WORLD™/YouTube screenshot)

Every year scientists discover new species from diverse terrestrial and aquatic habitats all over the world. Scientists at The California Academy Of Sciences in San Francisco added a total of 133 species in the year 2016.

Researchers across the world identified and documented these new species of living organisms, which encompassed 43 ants, 4 spiders, 36 beetles, 6 ants, 1 sand wasp, 6 plants, 1 bee, 1 eel, 23 fishes, 1 shark, 1 skate, 7 nudibranchs, 1 fossil sand dollar, 5 fossil urchins, 1 coral, 1 African lizard and an avian virus.

These new species are the proof that there are still so many habitats that are yet to be explored. Venturing in these unknown regions will help in discovering plants, animals and microbes that have never been explored before. The 133 species discovered in 2016 were the results of relentless work of a dozen scientists from the academy and their numerous international collaborators.

They explored at least five continents, three oceans including extreme habitats such as deserts, hydrothermal vents in deep sea, thick rainforests and mountains, Business Insider reported.

The Canada Journal reported that Dr. Shannon Bennett, Chief of Science at The California Academy of Sciences, remarked that people do not even know half the total number of living organisms on this planet. She also said that, "Biodiversity scientists estimate that we have discovered less than 10% of the species on our planet. Academy scientists tirelessly explore the lesser-known regions of Earth..."

Dr. Bennett further remarked that, "Each of these species, known and as-yet-unknown is a wonder unto itself, but may also hold the key to ground-breaking innovations in science, technology, or society."

Some of the most remarkable animals discovered in 2016 include Grammatonotus brianne, a pink yellow fish, isolated from deep sea coral region and 43 new ant types of the Stigmatomma group, otherwise referred to as "Dracula ants," that were discovered in Madagascar. In addition, gray-haired bee named Thevenetimyia spinosavus, which means "thorny grandfather," a virus that causes beak-bending disorder in birds, armored lizard and coral were also discovered.

TagsBiodiversity, Discovery, New Species

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Coral Reef Fish Named After Barack Obama, A Tribute To His Efforts To Protect An...

Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar...

Harry Potter-Inspired Name For A Newly Discovered Species Of Spider In Karnataka...

Evolution Of Man: Archeologists Unearthed Fossilized Footprints Of Human Ancesto...

Obama Administration Got Little Time To Protect The Arctic Refuge From Oil Devel...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Daniel McCabe

Baby On Liver Transplant List Waits Only 40 Minutes To Get A Match
Carrie Fisher Dies St 60

Actress Carrie Fisher, Star Wars’ Iconic Princess Leia, Dies At 60
Cheetah

Are Cheetahs In Peril? Numbers Decline As They Head Toward Extinction
VSS Unity

Virgin Galactic Year-End Spaceship Two Glide Flight

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. Space Collision Or Illusion: NASA Captures Mimas And Saturn's Rings In New Stunning Photo
  3. 'Passengers' News: Find Out What Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence Want To Know About NASA And Space
  1. NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycles
  2. Human Ancestors Much More Smarter Than Imagined; They Traveled By Sea And Buried Their Dead
  3. Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
  4. Space News: Top 5 Exciting Spaceflights In 2016
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now

Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
Dinosaur Fossils Found In China

'Teeth To Beak' Mystery Resolved By Dinosaur Fossils Found In China
Carrie Fisher

George Michael, Carrie Fisher Deaths: What Exactly Hear Heart Failure, Cardiac Arrest?
Scientists Made Electrical Wires From The Smallest Diamond In The World

Scientists Made Electrical Wires From The Smallest Diamond In The World
Real Time Analytics