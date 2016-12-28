Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change international space station global warming Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Is NASA’s Space Laser The Hope In Saving The World?

Angela Betsaida Laguipo
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 03:00 AM EST
Space Laser
NASA released a decade’s worth of data and images shedding light on the boom-and-bust cycles of polar phytoplankton.
(Photo : Vigorously Live/YouTube Screenshot)

The Earth's ecosystem is a complex structure that lies in the fate of microscopic underwater plants thriving in the North Pole. A new study using NASA's satellite instrument has found that small environmental changes in polar food webs could impact the peak or decline cycles of phytoplankton, a building block to the entire oceanic food chain.

NASA released a decade's worth of data and images shedding light on the boom-and-bust cycles of polar phytoplankton. The result of the study shows that even the slightest environmental changes in the polar food webs could greatly influence the microalgae. These microscopic plants are essential in the ecosystem because they have the ability to suck out carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through photosynthesis.

"It's really important for us to understand what controls these boom-and-bust cycles, and how they might change in the future so we can better evaluate the implications on all other parts of the food web," Michael Behrenfeld, a marine plankton expert at Oregon State University in Corvallis, said in a press release by NASA.

In the past, these tiny green plants weret truly hard to monitor. Usually, only satellite sensors that can measure light reflected off the ocean's surface are used to assess phytoplankton levels. Now, NASA's new space laser, dubbed as the Cloud-Aerosol Lldar with Orthogonal Polarization (CALIOP) gave scientists NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, a better view of the ocean's microscopic plants.

"CALIOP was a game-changer in our thinking about ocean remote sensing from space," Chris Hostetler, a research scientist at Langley, said. "We were able to study the workings of the high-latitude ocean ecosystem during times of year when we were previously completely blind," he added.

Moreover, new lidar technology is now being developed and tested to help scientists measure how these tiny plants are distributed through the sunlit layer of the ocean. The new discovery will pave way for more assessments on phytoplankton concentrations and photosynthesis.

The study was published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

TagsPhytoplankton, Plankton, Phytoplankton bloom, microzooplankton, Ocean, NASA, Laser, global warming, Climate Change, Ecosystem, CALIOP

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Lander-Based Group Provides Water To Wildlife In Arid Wyoming

Pre-Christmas Melt: North Pole To Warm 50 Degrees Than Normal This Week

Ghost-Like Octopus In Peril Because Of Deep Sea Mining

Belief In Climate Change Depends On Location, Study Says

Rare Plant Named After Rock Icon Jimi Hendrix; Other Species Named After Famous ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Daniel McCabe

Baby On Liver Transplant List Waits Only 40 Minutes To Get A Match
Carrie Fisher Dies St 60

Actress Carrie Fisher, Star Wars’ Iconic Princess Leia, Dies At 60
Cheetah

Are Cheetahs In Peril? Numbers Decline As They Head Toward Extinction
VSS Unity

Virgin Galactic Year-End Spaceship Two Glide Flight

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. Space Collision Or Illusion: NASA Captures Mimas And Saturn's Rings In New Stunning Photo
  3. 'Passengers' News: Find Out What Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence Want To Know About NASA And Space
  1. NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycles
  2. Human Ancestors Much More Smarter Than Imagined; They Traveled By Sea And Buried Their Dead
  3. Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
  4. Space News: Top 5 Exciting Spaceflights In 2016
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now

Heart Failure Can Be Cured Now; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Cimaglermin Drug Successful
Dinosaur Fossils Found In China

'Teeth To Beak' Mystery Resolved By Dinosaur Fossils Found In China
Carrie Fisher

George Michael, Carrie Fisher Deaths: What Exactly Hear Heart Failure, Cardiac Arrest?
Scientists Made Electrical Wires From The Smallest Diamond In The World

Scientists Made Electrical Wires From The Smallest Diamond In The World
Real Time Analytics