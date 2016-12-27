'Passengers' News: Find Out What Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence Want To Know About NASA And Space

The cast of the sci-fi movie "Passengers" asks NASA scientist more about space.

(Photo : NASA/YouTube Screenshot)

Passengers stars Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt and Michael Sheen are having a space travel hangover during a question and answer session with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory exoplanet expert.

Space.com reported that the cast of the new sci-fi movie sat with NASA's Tiffany Kataria to ask some of their intriguing questions about space. The group discussed about the space agency's future scientific discoveries, time travel, human extinction, the Sun and more.

Chris Pratt asked, "What's going to be the next groundbreaking discovery in space travel and in propulsion in space?"

"I think getting close to the speed of light ... getting the technology in order to do that is going to be the next breakthrough," Tiffany Kataria said. "But I think we're a bit of a ways away from that."

Jennifer Lawrence followed up with a question on the term "a wrinkle in time" that came from a 1962 book written by Madeleine L'Engle.

Tiffany Kataria told the Oscar winner that the term is "an accurate one" since astrophysicists think about multiple dimensions that fold into a fabric of time, which she thinks could be a reasonable thought.

"What are we most likely to become extinct by? Becoming too close to the sun or a singularity?" Michael Sheen asked.

Although the planetary scientist believes that the extinction will not happen until the next billions of years, she explained that the Sun does evolve and agreed on Michael Sheen's suggestion to start planning about what humans need to do now.

While Tiffany Kataria disagreed with Chris Pratt's assumption of the Sun's existence, she did get into a curious conversation with Michael Sheen on the possibility of time travel and people from the future dwelling among us.

"I think when it comes to planets, when it comes to space travel, nature has shown us that ... that nature's imagination is richer than our own. So you know, crazy things could happen."

Watch the stars' interesting questions in the video below.

