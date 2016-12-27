Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change international space station Mars Alien

Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 03:46 AM EST
Jesus Christ
The tomb of Christ was uncovered by archeologists this year.
(Photo : National Geographic/YouTube Screenshot)

2016 has been a great year for Biblical archeology as scientists and historians discovered important evidence of historical truths. The series of unearthing has provided proofs of the existence of people and events that were recorded in the Bible, which have been gradually revealed through exhaustive archeological work and research.

Express UK reported that evidence of Biblical records has been discovered by groups of archeologists in Israel -- the country known to be the main location of the glorious events chronicled in the Bible. Among their major findings was the burial slab of Jesus Christ that has been hidden and remained a mystery for almost 500 years.

The burial bed was found after the team supported by National Geographic uncovered the tomb of Christ at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem in October. The said tomb was where Christians believe Jesus was laid after His crucifixion, which was then found empty three days after His death. The Bible says Christ resurrected from the grave and gloriously ascended to heaven after 40 days.

In August, archeologists also uncovered the ruins of an ancient synagogue at Tel Rechesh, which is located near Mount Tabor in the lower part of Galilee. The discovery confirmed what was recorded in the New Testament where Jesus preached and discussed Scriptures among Jewish people around 30 to 33 A.D.

"The New Testament describes how Jesus delivered sermons in a synagogue in Capernaum and other synagogues in the Galilee," said senior researcher Motti Aviam from the Kinneret Institute for Galilean Archaeology at the Kinneret College on the Sea of Galilee. "During the same period Jesus was still a Jew who observed Jewish rituals and requirements and like many rabbis, he delivered sermons in synagogues."

Meanwhile, scientists were also able to trace the DNA of the Philistines after excavating an ancient cemetery in the port city of Ashkelon in July. The Philistines were highlighted in the Old Testament where young David was enabled by God to defeat the giant Philistine warrior Goliath.

Lawrence Stager, an archeologist from Harvard University, said that the Philistines were most likely "sea people" compared to the Israelite villagers.

