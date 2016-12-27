A White New Year's Eve: Most Parts Of America To Experience Blizzards And Freezing Rain This Holiday Season

Blizzards and freezing rain in the next couple of days.

(Photo : JOHN SIMPSON/YouTube screenshot)

Northeast and Midwest American states are likely to experience blizzards and freezing rain in the next few days. Millions of people have made extensive travel and outing plans for the holidays, but it seems the weather may be the party killer. According to meteorologists, icy cold wind over the Great Lakes will set forth a series of blizzards and storms in at least eight states.

Minnesota, Montana, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois are most likely to be affected by the freezing weather. It looks like America is all set for a white New Year's Eve.

It all started in Minnesota when the atmospheric temperature reached minus 38 degree Celsius, which caused the evaporation of the comparatively warm water, rapidly forming huge clouds. This was recorded on a time-lapse camera, which shows the formation of a huge wall of fog near Lake Superior, according to News.com.au.

The storm will intensify over the northeastern United States this weekend and it will cause heavy snowfall, which will be most likely followed by another push of Arctic air. The weather will also affect New England, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Renee Duff, AccuWeather Meteorologist, said that, "Locations from Washington, D.C., to New York City are expected to stay too mild for any snow from this storm. However, interior New England is setting up to be the prime locations for significant snowfall from this event."

Snowfall will make the roads slippery and unsafe to travel. Roads wet in rain could turn into icy and slippery ones by Friday morning as the temperature will fall significantly, AccuWeather reported.

Elliot Abrams, AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist, informed that, "This is a fast-changing weather regime, so the Northeast will experience fluctuating temperatures through the end of 2016."

It is going to get overwhelmingly cold and snowy, perfect for a white New Year's Eve.

