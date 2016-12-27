Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change international space station Mars Alien

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

2.5 Metric Tons Of 'Plastic Rice' Or 'Fake Rice' Confiscated In Nigeria

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 03:40 AM EST
Sacks Of Rice
Hundreds of sacks of fake rice were seized in Nigeria by the authorities. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : U.S. Navy/Handout/Getty Images)

The Nigerian Customs Service had seized about 2.5 metric tons of "plastic rice" or fake rice this holiday season. The customs service said that the 102 bags of "plastic rice" were smuggled by unscrupulous businessmen.

Haruna Mamudu, the Lagos customs chief, said that the fake rice was meant to be sold in markets this season. He described the rice as very sticky after it was boiled. He further said that "only God knows what would happen" if people ate it.

It is unclear where the bags of rice with the brand called Best Tomato Rice came from. On the other hand, the rice that was made from plastic pellets was discovered in China a year ago, according to BBC News.

Meanwhile, the health ministry is calling the Nigerians to stay calm after preliminary findings showed that no evidence that the rice was plastic or consisted of toxic chemical substances. On the other hand, the National Agency for Food Drug Administration Control is still investigating it.

A customer bought 10 cups of the fake rice, which was about 2 kilograms, from a small retailer in the Ikeja area of Lagos in November. She said that it looked perfectly normal and cost less. So, she thought that it was a great deal. She cooked rice normally for 20 minutes but after 30 minutes the rice was still hard, so, she added more water and the aroma was chemical in nature so she discarded the rice thinking it has expired.

Another woman received the rice as a gift. She observed that there was something wrong after cooking the rice and her husband called the customs officials.

Jerry Attah, the public relations officer for the assistant superintendent of customs, told CNN that if you look at it, it is rice -- even if you eat it, it is rice. On the other hand, if you touch it, you will feel it that it is not rice. He further said that is why he calls it fake rice, not plastic rice. He added that it is more like flour coated in maybe rubber. He then concluded that he does not know the kind of formulations or chemicals they use.

Tagsplastic rice, fake rice, Nigeria, Rice, Nigerian Customs Service

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Pill Is Underway To Treat The Serious Inherited Bleeding Disorder

Berries Found In Australia Could Cure Cancer

Paleo Diet: Did Ancient People Consume More Plants, Carbs Than Previously Though...

2.5 Metric Tons Of 'Plastic Rice' Or 'Fake Rice' Confiscated In Nigeria

Intermittent Fasting As Fountain Of Youth: Weight Loss, Brain Health And Other B...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Cyanogen & Cyanogen Mod

Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
Pokémon Go Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch 2!

Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic Feedback! ‘Pokémon Go’ Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch!
Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update And Loads Of Other Features

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting Features!
Pokemon GO on Apple watches

'Pokemon GO' News & Update: Leave Everything Aside, Play Game On Apple Watch Now & Track Your Health Simultaneously!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. Solar Flares And Geomagnetic Storms: No Major Threat Of Power Failures And Devastation, NOAA Assures
  3. Ovarian Cancer: Real Life Inspirational Story About The Silent Killer Disease
  1. Close-Up Image Of Saturn’s Baby Moon Pandora
  2. Aliens Are Trying To Communicate With Humans? Fast Radio Burst Signals From Deep Space Detected
  3. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  4. After Earth’s Atmosphere Becomes Like Mars’; Humans Will Be Like In The Martian Movie
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics