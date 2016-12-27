Revival Of The Temple Showbreads Is The Latest Step Toward Preparation For The Building Of The Third Temple

The Third Temple is on its way and the Nascent Sanhedrin is preparing for it now. (Image for representation only.)

The priests revived the ritual of the Shabbat Showbreads in the Holy City of Hebron on Dec. 24, 2016. This reenactment was the latest step toward the preparation for the building of the Third Temple.

The nascent Sanhedrin, which is an assembly of 23 to 71 men appointed in every city of Israel, was the one that organized the event. They chose the city of Hebron for the Temple-oriented event instead of Jerusalem.

Rabbi Hillel Weiss, the spokesman for the Sanhedrin, explained why they chose the Holy City of Hebron. He said that the first sacrifice ever brought by a Jew was when Abraham sacrificed a ram in place of Isaac, so the Temple service is rooted here, where the patriarchs are buried.

He further said that before establishing his kingship and the foundations of the Temple in Jerusalem, King David was seven years in Hebron. He added that the seeds of the Messiah that will grow in Jerusalem and bring back the temple service are planted in Hebron.

Meanwhile, Tzipporet Chezi, a member of the Temple advocacy group Women of the Temple, was the one who organized the logistics. She said that the event was not intended to commemorate the lost Temples but to look at the future. She emphasized that the ceremony was in preparation for the soon-to-be Third Temple.

Rabbi Yaakov Hayman, the newly-elected chairman of the Temple Movement, explained the reason why there is a need to take steps toward the building of the Third Temple today. He told the Breaking Israel News that the Temple is not just a historical thing. He further said that it brings peace to the world, and the world does not function properly without it.

Previously, the nascent Sanhedrin is calling the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to rebuild the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. Rabbi Weiss said that they are poised to rebuild the Temple. "The political conditions today, in which the two most important national leaders in the world support the Jewish right to Jerusalem as their spiritual inheritance, is historically unprecedented."

In 2012, President Putin visited Jerusalem and had a late-night visit to the Kotel (Western Wall). He offered a personal prayer and read Psalms from a Russian-Hebrew prayer book. Afterward, an Israeli bystander welcomed him and explained the significance of the Temple Mount and the Jewish Temple. Putin then responded to the man, "That's exactly the reason I came here to pray for the Temple to be built again," as noted by Breaking Israel News.

Rabbi Weiss emphasized that the leaders of Russia and America can lead the nations of the world to global peace through building the Temple, the source of peace. He further said that this will offset the disgraceful UNESCO resolutions that are the root cause of increasing terror and violence.

